JOHNSON CITY — Rural high school students already eying a career in medicine can get an early glimpse into the field by attending the free Rural High School Medical Camp hosted by East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine.
Registration is open for the camp, which is geared toward rising juniors and seniors or recent graduates of high schools from rural or underserved areas who are interested in becoming a primary care physician.
The camp will be offered June 13-17, with students staying on the ETSU main campus in Governors Hall.
To apply, go online to bit.ly/2PIVauB. Space is limited to 20 attendees. The deadline for applications is April 25. For more information, contact Skylar Moore, Rural and Community Programs administrator for the Quillen College of Medicine, at (423) 439-5955 or mooresd1@etsu.edu.
The Rural High School Medical Camp will provide experiential learning opportunities in ETSU’s state-of-the-art simulation and anatomy labs, a suturing workshop, sessions devoted to public health and sports medicine, and an in-depth overview of undergraduate and medical school admissions.
In addition, the Quillen College of Medicine will introduce campers to its newest pathway program to medical school called EQUIP (Extending Quillen to the Underserved through an Integrated Program).
“The Rural High School Medical Camp is a wonderful opportunity for high school students to explore the possibilities of becoming a primary care physician,” said Dr. Tom Kincer, associate dean for Rural and Community Programs at Quillen College of Medicine. “Several of the current Quillen College of Medicine medical students participated in this camp and are now realizing their dream of becoming a physician. I invite you to apply for this life-changing opportunity.”
The camp is free thanks to the sponsorship of ETSU, Quillen College of Medicine and Tennessee Workforce Development. Campers will be provided housing, meals and a T-shirt.
