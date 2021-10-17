ETSU Health has several initiatives underway to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month and honor those who are battling cancer.
“Approximately one in eight women will face breast cancer in their lifetime. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has affected routine screenings and reconstruction opportunities for many patients,” said Dr. Alicia Billington, an ETSU Health plastic and reconstructive surgeon who has helped lead the awareness efforts. “We are hoping our efforts to promote awareness encourage patients to get their screening imaging and exams.”
ETSU Health’s Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery team is accepting donations of hats and scarves for patients undergoing chemotherapy across the Tri-Cities.
Donations may be left in the donation bin located in the main lobby of 325 N. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City. Donations will be accepted through Oct. 29.
Additionally, the team is hosting a “Paint a Pumpkin Pink” contest for the community to help bring attention to October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Participants may submit a photo of their painted pumpkin on Facebook using the hashtag, #ETSUHealthPumpkinContest.
The team will feature their favorite submissions Oct. 19 on WCYB’s News 5 at Noon. The winning child’s entry will receive a ReadNPlay prize pack.
The deadline for submissions is Oct. 18 at noon.
With 30 clinical sites and more than 250 health care providers, ETSU Health is on the front lines of efforts to improve the health of Northeast Tennessee by offering leading-edge healthcare in dozens of specialties.
