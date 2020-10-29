Eight new COVID-19 deaths and 313 new COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Northeast Tennessee by the Tennessee Department of Health. The new deaths, by county: three in Hawkins County; two in Carter County; two in Unicoi County; and one in Sullivan County.
That, according to the TDH, brought the eight-county region's totals to 236 deaths and 14,356 cases since pandemic tracking began.
Statewide, TDH reported 22 new COVID-19 deaths and 2,660 new COVID-19 cases. Those numbers include confirmed cases and probable cases. It brought Tennessee's pandemic totals to 3,263 deaths (3,087 confirmed as COVID-19 and 176 probable) and 256,880 cases (242,575 confirmed as COVID-19 and 14,305 probable). Of that 256,880 total figure, 227,271 were listed as "inactive/recovered."
Numbers, by county, as of Thursday, according to the TDH:
Washington County - 104 new cases, 3,767 total cases, 53 deaths, andn 708 active cases.
Sullivan County - 58 new cases, 3,981 total cases, 50 deaths*, and 843 active cases*.
Greene County - 45 new cases, 1,876 total cases, 54 deaths, and 342 active cases.
Carter County - 36 new cases, 1,666 total cases, 36 deaths, and 238 active cases.
Hawkins County - 27 new cases, 1,272 total cases, 28 deaths, and 170 active cases.
Johnson County - 21 new cases, 1,192 total cases, seven deaths, and 94 active cases.
Unicoi County - 20 new cases, 477 total cases, five deaths, and 122 active cases.
Hancock County - two new cases, 125 total cases, three deaths, and eight active cases.
*As of Wednesday, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department had reported 52 deaths and 1,220 active cases. The TDH removes cases from its active list after 14 days, and the local heatlh department does not do so until it "confirms as recovered," Dr. Stephen May, medical director of SCRHD said. "Lots are sick for longer than 14 days, especially if in the hospital."
The new case numbers reported Thursday by the TDH were based on 28,747 new test results, compared to the day before, with a positve rate of 9.5%.
The 3,263 total deaths reported statewide to date by the TDH (including probable), by age group: 1,130 in the 81+ group (including six reported Thursday); 970 in the 71-80 group (including seven reported Thursday); 648 in the 61-70 group (including five reported Thursday); 317 in the 51-60 group (including two reported Thursday); 126 in the 41-50 group (including two reported Thursday); 46 in the 31-40 group; 21 in the 21-30 group; one in the 11-20 group; and four in the 0-10 group.
Statewide, 52% of cases were among females. But among deaths statewide, 44% were females and 56% were males. Cases reported statewide ranged in age from 0 to 106 years old. The average age among cases: 40.