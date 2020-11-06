Northeast Tennessee accounted for eight more COVID-19 deaths and 89 new cases as reported by the state Friday. However, the eight-county region's death toll increased by only seven net from 282 to 289, because Carter County's total deaths decreased by one compared to numbers released a day earlier.
That shift is a reminder that daily reports from the state on new cases, total cases, and deaths are all inclusive of confirmed and probable COVID-19 infections.
The eight deaths reported Friday in Northeast Tennessee: three in Washington County; three in Unicoi County; and one each in Johnson County and Greene County.
The 89 new cases by county: 44 in Sullivan; 14 in Washington; 13 in Greene; seven in Hawkins; three each in Carter, Unicoi and Johnson; and two in Hancock.
Statewide, 32 new deaths and 1,373 new cases brought Tennessee's pandemic totals to 3,541 deaths (3,324 confirmed as COVID-19 and 217 probable) and 273,144 cases (256,845 confirmed as COVID-19 and 16,299 probable). By far the majority of cases, 246,392, were listed as "inactive/recovered."
The new case numbers were based on 11,027 new test results statewide, compared to the day before, with a positive rate of 11.41%.
The 32 new deaths reported statewide, by age group: 15 in the 71-80 group; eight in the 81-plus group; six in the 51-60 group; and three in the 61-70 group.
Northeast Tennessee's total deaths, by county, as of Friday: 75 in Washington; 61 in Sullivan; 59 in Greene; 37 in Carter; 30 in Hawkins; 14 in Johnson; 10 in Unicoi; and three in Hancock.
Northeast Tennessee's 16,045 cases, by county, as of Friday: 4,409 in Sullivan; 4,282 in Washington; 2,156 in Greene; 1,892 in Carter; 1,379 in Hawkins; 1,255 in Johnson; 544 in Unicoi; and 128 in Hancock.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 report, Nov. 6, 2020.