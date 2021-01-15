The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Friday, Jan. 15:
Statewide
• 79 new deaths and 5,557 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 8,311 deaths and 676,039 cases.
• 89% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 22 in the 81-plus group; 23 in the 71-80 group; 20 in the 61-70 group; 11 in the 51-60 group; and three in the 41-50 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Eight new deaths and 405 new cases for the eight-county region.
New deaths by county: four in Carter; two in Sullivan; one in Hawkins; and one in Johnson.
• New cases by county: 112 in Sullivan; 83 in Washington; 57 in Johnson; 53 in Hawkins; 41 in Greene; 36 in Carter; 18 in Unicoi; and five in Hancock.
• Active cases by county: 1,026 in Sullivan; 990 in Washington; 680 in Greene; 535 in Hawkins; 382 in Carter; 177 in Johnson; 153 in Unicoi; and 49 in Hancock.
Positive rates
• Statewide: 14.97% of the 32,918 new test results reported Friday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
• Ballad Health: 27.3% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.