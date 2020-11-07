Eight more COVID-19 deaths and 255 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in Northeast Tennessee. Sullivan County had three new deaths and 110 new cases. Washington County had three new deaths and 56 new cases. Carter County had one additional death and 31 more cases. And Greene County had one new death and 19 new cases.
Other new cases reported in the eight-county region: 18 in Hawkins County; 17 in Unicoi County; and four in Johnson County. Zero new cases were reported in Hancock County.
The region's totals reached 16,300 cases and 297 deaths.
Statewide, 49 new deaths and 5,071 new cases brought Tennessee's pandemic totals to 3,590 deaths (3,370 confirmed as COVID-19 and 220 probable) and 278,215 cases (261,202 confirmed as COVID-19 and 17,013 probable). Of the 278,215 figure, 249,162 were listed as "inactive/recovered."
The new case numbers were based on 44,496 new test results statewide, compared to Friday, with a positive rate of 11.10%.
The 49 new deaths reported statewide by age group: 22 in the 81-plus group; 14 in the 71-80 group; eight in the 61-70 group; two in the 51-60 group; two in the 41-50 group; and one in the 31-40 group.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 report, Nov. 7, 2020.