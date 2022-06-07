KINGSPORT — A local 51-year-old woman with circulation issues, who's already lost the little toe on her right foot and could lose a big toe and second toe on that foot to gangrene, was on an international stage Monday.
The woman, unable to walk due to poor circulation and pain, and her cardiac physician had the attention of more than 5,000 people in an international medical conference Wednesday.
METZGER DOES LIVE PROCEDURE
Dr. Chris Metzger, medial director of Holston Valley Medical Center's diagnostic catheter lab and Ballad Health chairman for clinical research, performed vascular surgery on the unidentified woman, who gave permission to be part of the live surgery and was awake during it.
"What we do is take a complex case, do it live and transmit to that audience," Metzger told reporters of moderators and expert panel members who discuss the cases and interact with Metzger. "The audience itself gets to watch the case unfold live as it happens. It's a beautiful educational opportunity."
During the procedure, he talked to the patient. "Ok, ma'am, small breath. Hold your breath, please. OK, breath normally," he told her during the procedure.
Metzger said to reporters after the live procedure that a "well-oiled team" helped with the procedure and emphasized that multiple back-up procedures were in place in case something went wrong. However, he said the procedure, which used stents to improve her circulation, was a success.
That was measured by a quicker blood flow that was equalized between the area with the stents and areas beyond the stents.
Severe disease in her aorta was offset by balloons to clear calcium deposits and then stents to open up the aorta.
"Now she has beautiful supply to her feet so she will be able to walk normally," Metzer told reporters after the live procedure.
As for saving the two toes with gangrene, he said the best-case scenario is the improved circulation will make that more likely, but the worst-case scenario is any current or future wounds or amputations would heal better because of the improved circulation.
The key is "controlling as much as we can" and that "smoking cessation is key." He said other factors include control of weight, diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol levels in the blood, as well as exercise. Because of poor leg and feet circulation as well as pain, he said she had been unable to walk more than 25 feet without resting.
INTERNATIONAL FEEDBACK RECEIVED
Doctors from across the globe on an online panel asked questions and made comments about the procedure in real time during Metzger's work.
This marks the sixth year Metzger has participated in the Leipzig Interventional Course or LINC, based in Germany, and that Ballad as a whole has participated in 150 or so such live cases to date for various groups. This year, he said Ballad is set to participate in live cases in eight such major meetings or conferences.
"We're honored to transmit live cases to LINC," Metzger said during the live procedure presentation.
Holston Valley was the only site in the United State included in the conference, which also included participants from Europe and Asia.
Eric Deaton, chief operating officer of Ballad, said the procedure was first and foremost important for the patient but will benefit others with the same or similar issues worldwide.
"First of all, it is significant for the patient," Deaton said. "You have a patient who has had coronary disease for many, many years, who has suffered from that. Hopefully this patient will not have any additional issues regarding blood flow to their lower extremities, which could, as you saw, could lose a limb or lose a toe."
Second, he said doctors around the world were watching the "cutting edge" procedure Metzger did in Kingsport.
"It's also impacting patients all around the world by (doctors) being able to understand this technology and being able to apply it to their patients." He said the procedure was a "last resort" for the patient.
Diabetes, smoking and patients not being compliant with doing things to stay healthy are common among patients in the region, Deaton said. He said Ballad and Holston Valley work with stent manufacturers to do clinical trials in Kingsport.
PROCEDURE BREAKS NEW GROUND
Dr. Herb Ladley, a cardiologist with Ballad's CVA Heart Institute and chief medical officer for five Southwest Virginia Ballad hospitals and four in Northeast Tennessee, said such procedures would have been deemed too risky or undoable in the past. It included using balloons to help open up arteries, blocked by calcium, before Metzger put the stents in place.
"This is really a limb preservation type of procedure," Ladley said, describing the calcium deposits in the aorta artery as hostile to such intervention.
The danger is that dislodged calcium deposits could move into the feet and other areas, causing further circulation blockages, but he said blood thinner helped minimize that risk.