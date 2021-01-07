BLOUNTVILLE — By noon on Thursday, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department closed the gates to the line to its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Bristol Dragway because the more than 1,000 doses the department had were expected to run out once those already in line and on the property received shots.
Department officials told the Times News a second clinic at the Bristol Dragway remained scheduled for Friday, but whether it takes place will depend on the department receiving more vaccine.
As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, nothing more had been announced. Pending vaccine availability, the clinic will open at 9 a.m.
Also on Thursday, the department announced all available appointments for vaccine clinics scheduled at Kingsport’s Civic Auditorium next week have been filled.
Those eligible for the vaccine under 1a1 or 1a2 phases of distribution, and anyone age 75 or older, can begin calling on Monday, Jan. 11, to try to secure appointments for the week that begins Monday, Jan. 18.
Sullivan County residents are the primary target for these clinics, as distribution of the vaccine across the state is based on population. But Dr. Stephen May, medical director of the health department, said no one will be turned away as long as they are eligible either under 1a1 or 1a2, or are age 75 or older.
If you go
The daily schedule is subject to change pending vaccine availability; please check the Sullivan County Regional Health Department website, www.sullivanhealth.org, for the latest information.
Vehicles will enter at the Bristol Dragway entrance off Highway 394, make an immediate right and follow the service road to Copperhead Road. At Copperhead Road, vehicles will make a left, go over the hill and follow the line to the vaccination registration point. All individuals will receive the vaccinations in their vehicles and must remain in their vehicles at all times during the vaccination process. Once vaccinated, individuals will be directed to a waiting area before being released.
May said those with low risk for adverse reactions to the vaccine will be asked to wait 15 minutes, and those with higher risk to adverse reactions will be asked to wait up to 30 minutes.
Bring identification of some kind and verification, if you have something (like an employee badge), to show what makes you eligible under phases 1a1 or 1a2. Driver’s licenses are a typical identification used to verify age.
Expect to wait in line (in your vehicle).
There are no restrooms available once you enter the line. Plan accordingly.
Everyone must remain inside their vehicle at all times while in line and during the wait afterward.
Are you eligible?
In addition to anyone over age 75, the following are eligible for the vaccine during the current phase of distribution (1a2, and inclusive of those eligible in 1a1): Hospital/free-standing emergency department staff with direct patient exposure and/or exposure to potentially infectious materials; home health care staff; COVID-19 mass testing site staff; student health providers; staff and residents of long term care facilities; skilled nursing facilities, assisted living centers, homes for the aged, DIDD residential centers, group homes; first responders with direct public exposure; individuals 18 years or older who cannot live independently due to a serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disability; primary care providers and staff; outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients; pharmacists and staff; patient transport; outpatient therapists; urgent visit center providers and staff; environmental services; oral health providers; behavioral health providers; outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens; and funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact.