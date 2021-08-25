FILE - People sit under Delta sign at Salt Lake City International Airport on July 1, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Delta Air Lines won't force employees to get vaccinated, but it's going to make unvaccinated workers pay a $200 monthly charge. Delta said Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 that it will also require weekly testing for unvaccinated employees starting next month, although the airline says it'll pick up the cost of that testing.