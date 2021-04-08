BRISTOL, Tenn. — A damages trial in the “Sullivan Baby Doe” lawsuit will begin on July 26.
Sullivan County Chancellor E.G. Moody set that date on Thursday during a status hearing on the case. It was a virtual hearing, conducted online.
When local district attorneys general filed the suit in June 2017, defendants included three major pharmaceutical companies. Plaintiffs include local governmental entities and an infant born drug-dependent, listed as Baby Doe. Afterward, numerous similar cases were filed across the nation and two of the drug companies filed bankrupcy. The remaining defendants are Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Plaintiffs in the case are seeking more than $2.4 billion in damages. The trial now set to begin July 26 will determine if damages are awarded.
Earlier this week, Moody issued two orders in the lawsuit. The first allowed the case to proceed with local governments being substituted as plaintiffs, rather than the district attorneys general. The attorneys general were added as counsel. Baby Doe is represented by the firm of Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings (BS&J) of Nashville. The second order was a default judgment of liability against the defendants, referred to simply as Endo. That order eliminated the need for a trial to prove the plaintiffs’ case. That’s why the date set Thursday is for a damages trial.
During the hearing on Thursday, Endo’s lawyers said they will be appealing both of Moody’s orders from earlier this week, seeking to reverse both.
It is one of several reasons they repeatedly asked Moody for later trial dates. Moody first said the July date is the first he felt was feasible, with the last week of September being a second option.
Speaking for plaintiffs, attorney Gerard Stranch asked Moody for the earliest date possible, in part to try and get ahead of other large opioid cases moving forward elsewhere in the nation.
Stranch said that one such case is scheduled to go to trial in June in New York.
Moody asked both sides if a May trial date would be acceptable — if it could be worked into local court schedules. Stranch said yes for the plaintiffs.
Endo’s lawyers sought a later date, and asked the court to first schedule a hearing on a request for summary judgement they said defendants filed last year.
Endo’s lawyers also asked for time to prepare to have the court rule on multiple motions in limine they have filed. A motion in limine is a legal move that seeks to exclude certain things from being presented at trial.
Moody said the court should be able to hear the defendant’s request for summary judgment (if it wasn’t covered by his orders earlier this week) and the motions in limine on the same day.
Endo’s lawyers wanted to keep them as separate hearings.
Stranch said that the dozen or so motions in limine, in his opinion, shouldn’t take the court long to decide.
Ultimately, Moody said two hearings will be worked into the court’s schedule this month to deal with the two issues.
For the damages trial set to begin July 26, Moody said he hopes it can be held in Blountville, in one of two Sullivan County Criminal Court courtrooms that recently were updated with state of the art technology and outfitted to best adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions.
If that can’t be worked out due to the criminal court docket, Moody said the damages trial will be held in Bristol, where there is less room to keep the jury socially distanced.
Stranch reminded the court that both sides agreed earlier to seat only a six-member jury.
Endo’s lawyers indicated they might now reconsider that agreement.