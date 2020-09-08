Ballad Health released a daily scorecard of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) data in its 21-county service area.
In Tennessee, data from Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties is included. Included Virginia localities are Buchanan, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties, along with the cities of Bristol and Norton.
You can also view the scorecard at www.balladhealth.org/medical-services/infectious-disease.