ROGERSVILLE — COVID-19 vaccines could be arriving in Hawkins County, and other counties across Tennessee next week, although the first recipients will be frontline hospital staff, first responders and long-term health facilities staff and residents.
State Rep. Gary Hicks (R-Rogersville) participated in a conference call on Wednesday between Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey and other officials who are planning impending COVID vaccine disbursements.
Hicks said he learned that Tennessee is expecting 56,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine next week; and between 100,000 and 115,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine the week of Christmas.
“They really could start shipping out Pfizer vaccines Friday,” Hicks said. “To be honest with you, that’s what I’m expecting. It could be Tuesday, but I’m really expecting it to be Friday.”
Frontline hospital workers will receive the vaccine from their hospital; first responders will receive their vaccine from the Health Department; and long-term health facility (nursing home) staff and residents will receive their doses through their regular pharmacy provider.
On Wednesday, a tent went up at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park in anticipation of that being the central COVID-19 vaccine distribution location for Hawkins County residents when the vaccine becomes available to the general public.
As of Wednesday, it wasn’t known when the vaccine might be available for the general public, but Hicks confirmed for the Times News on Wednesday that Phipps Bend will be the central dispensing location for Hawkins County when it is available.
“At the end of the day, with the vaccine or no vaccine, everybody needs to continue to do their part, whether it’s wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart,” Hicks said. “Everybody needs to continue to do that.”
Who gets the vaccine first, second, third, etc.?
The Tennessee Department of Health has a COVID-19 Vaccination Plan available on its website. A link to that plan is located in the online version of this article at www.timesnews.net.
Hicks noted that the state’s vaccine plan is constantly being changed to accommodate changing circumstances, but the online version is updated regularly.
One thing that’s not expected to change is the order in which priority groups will receive the vaccine.
After frontline hospital staff, and nursing home staff and patients, and first responders, the next group to be vaccinated will be: primary healthcare providers, outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients, pharmacists and staff, patient transporters, outpatient therapists, urgent care providers and staff, environmental services, oral health providers and behavioral health providers.
Group three on the vaccine priority list is adults with two or more high risk conditions such as cancer, COPD, organ transplant recipients, obesity, heart failure, sickle cell, diabetes, cerebrovascular disease, HIV, dementia and liver disease.
Group four on the vaccine priority list includes critical infrastructure workers (public utilities), teachers, jail inmates and staff, anyone over 65, anyone with moderate health risk and children in group homes.
Group five on the priority list is children and young adults, workers with higher risk of exposure and factory workers.
The last group is anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated.
Upcoming schedule of COVD-19 vaccine events
On Thursday, the federal Food and Drug Administration will meet to decide on the approval of the Pfizer vaccine.
“Approval could literally come the same day that they meet, so hopefully Pfizer will be approved (Thursday),” Hicks said.
On Dec. 17, the FDA will meet to consider approval of the Moderna vaccine, and that approval could come the same day.
“Within 24 hours Operation Warp Speed will send out the first round of vaccines,” Hicks said. “The first shipment that Tennessee will get will be a box just to build an emergency stash. The big shipment for us, though, will come on Tuesday, Dec. 15.”
Hicks added, “That will be the huge shipment, shipping direct to 73 hospital sites. The remaining 40 hospitals will get their vaccine the next round of shipment a week later.”
On Dec. 22, the Tennessee Department of health will receive the Moderna vaccine to give to first responders.
Tennessee is expecting 56,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine next week.
Modenra will send 100,000 to 115,000 doses of its vaccine to Tennessee the week of Christmas.
Hicks noted that this is a draft plan, and all dates are subject to change.
Dispelling COVID-19 vaccine myths
Tennessee Health Department Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey dispelled some rumors about the vaccine during the meeting Wednesday, including that no fetal cells or human tissue is in the vaccine.
The vaccine doesn’t change your DNA.
The vaccine doesn’t cause female reproductive issues, even though the doses for Pfizer and Moderna will not be approved for pregnant women and children. The reason for that was because there wasn’t a large test population of pregnant women and children to conduct tests.
There’s also not going to be a vaccine mandate. Taking the vaccine will be voluntary.