SURGOINSVILLE — An estimated 250 Hawkins County residents received their COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at the county's drive-thru vaccination tent located at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting that as of Monday 3.65% of Hawkins County residents have received their first dose only of COVID vaccine.
Jayne Harper, the public information officer at the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office, told the Times News Wednesday that Hawkins County is vaccinating people in Phase 1b (K-12 teachers, child care staff and additional first responders), any individuals from Phase 1a who have not been vaccinated yet, and those 75-plus.
These vaccine distribution events are by invitation only, and everyone who is there has registered in order to receive an invitation.
There is a COVID vaccine interactive map of the state by county at: Tennessee Vaccine Phases | TN COVID-19 Hub.
Click on Hawkins County to see which phase and age group are currently being vaccinated and click on the "Request an Appointment" box to register if you fall into one of the current groups being vaccinated.
"This is for first vaccines only, as TDH will contact people directly to schedule second COVID-19 vaccines," Harper said. "Anyone who cannot access the online system can call the Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Line at (423) 979-4689 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to register."
Data on vaccinations given within counties is located at: Workbook: TennIIS COVID-19 Vaccine Reporting (tn.gov)
Also, individuals can determine which phase they fall into by visiting the vaccine eligibility link: COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility | TN COVID-19 Hub