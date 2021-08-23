COVID rates soar in Sullivan, increase across Northeast Tennessee

BLOUNTVILLE — COVID-19 in Sullivan County has surged by more than 400 cases since Friday, according to numbers released Monday afternoon by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health reported 264 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals across the system’s 21-county service area, with 68 in intensive care unit beds, 50 on ventilators and seven pediatric patients hospitalized at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
Dr. Stephen May, medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said daily new cases are back at levels the county experienced in January.
“When we begin to have more than 100 new cases per day we’re pretty much covered up,” May said. “We’ve been averaging 98 new cases a day, so we’re at that tipping point. And we went from less than 200 hospitalized at the end of last week to 264 hospitalized today ... and seven of those are pediatric patients. We’ve never had that many pediatric patients hospitalized for COVID before.”
May noted active cases are climbing quickly toward rates not seen since last December.
“We have 1,228 active cases,” May said early afternoon Monday, before the state released new updated totals, raising Sullivan County’s active case load to 1,511. “Usually when we get to the point of over 1,000 we are overwhelmed and it makes it very difficult to do case notifications and contact tracing notifications.”
Sample testing by the Centers for Disease Control indicates 98% of new COVID cases across the Southeast United States are from the delta variant, May said.
“And the lowest vaccinated rates correlate with where there are higher rates of new infections,” May said.
Across the 21-county region serviced by the health system, 38.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to Ballad Health’s daily COVID-19 Scorecard on Monday.
Sullivan County is slightly ahead of that average, with 42% of its population fully vaccinated, May said.
“We’re not absolutely the worst,” May said. “But we’ve got a long way to go to turn this disease around.”
New cases by county across the region, according to TDH, since its last report on Friday: Carter, 133; Greene, 232; Hancock, 22; Hawkins, 144; Johnson, 43; Sullivan, 417; Unicoi, 37; and Washington, 297.
Active cases (and increase since Friday) by county across the region, according to TDH’s report on Monday: Carter, 662 (+75); Greene, 790 (+146); Hancock, 70 (+14); Hawkins, 545 (+69); Johnson, 130 (+33); Sullivan, 1,511 (+223); Unicoi, 127 (+27); and Washington, 1,159 (+157).
There were three new COVID deaths reported across the region: two in Carter County and one in Sullivan County.