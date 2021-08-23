BLOUNTVILLE — Health care providers across the region continue to offer COVID-19 vaccinations, whether you’re seeking an initial shot, a second shot of a two-part series, or a “third shot” because you are immuno- compromised due to a medical condition.
That last option, the “third shot,” just became available a week or so ago. Some might confuse it with the “booster” shot recently recommended for all fully vaccinated Americans who received either Pfizer or Moderna shots — eight months after they became fully vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine also are likely to need a booster shot at some point. The “third shot” and booster shots for Pfizer and Moderna are beginning first because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was not available in the United States until more than two months after the other two brands began being used.
Booster shots won’t likely begin until late September because the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines first became available across the nation in late January.
From the CDC’s website:
If we need a booster dose, does that mean that the vaccines aren’t working?
“No. COVID-19 vaccines are working very well to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant. However, with the Delta variant, public health experts are starting to see reduced protection against mild and moderate disease. For that reason, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is planning for a booster shot so vaccinated people maintain protection over the coming months.”
What’s the difference between a booster dose and an additional dose?
“Sometimes people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised do not build enough (or any) protection when they first get a vaccination. When this happens, getting another dose of the vaccine can sometimes help them build more protection against the disease. This appears to be the case for some immunocompromised people and COVID-19 vaccines. CDC recommends moderately to severely immunocompromised people consider receiving an additional (third) dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) at least 28 days after the completion of the initial 2-dose mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series.
“In contrast, a “booster dose” refers to another dose of a vaccine that is given to someone who built enough protection after vaccination, but then that protection decreased over time (this is called waning immunity). HHS has developed a plan to begin offering COVID-19 booster shots to people this fall. Implementation of the plan is subject to FDA’s authorization and ACIP’s recommendation.”
For the 58% of Sullivan County residents not fully vaccinated, first and second shots are readily available. “Third shots” are now available as well for the immuno-compromised. “Booster” shots for all others will begin rolling out in about a month.
COVID-19 vaccinations are currently being given at the Kingsport and Blountville Health Department Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Appointments can be made by calling (423) 279-2777, walk-ins are also welcome. The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 12 years of age and older, and minors will need parental consent to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also available to anyone 18 and older.
“Or they can go anywhere the vaccine is available in the community,” Dr. Stephen May, medical director of the health department said. “It is readily available in the community from multiple sources.”
To receive a COVID-19 vaccine at another location, visit Vaccines.gov — Search for COVID-19 vaccine locations to locate other COVID-19 vaccine providers in the area. An online search Monday night for vaccine availability within 25 miles of the 37664 ZIP code pulled up information for 50 locations.