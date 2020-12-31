JOHNSON CITY – All seven rural county health departments in the Northeast Region will begin registering residents age 75 and above on Jan. 2, 2021, to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as supplies become available.
Meanwhile, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department will begin scheduling vaccination appointments next week.
Sullivan County
Beginning Monday, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department will begin accepting phones calls and scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for individuals 75 years old and older and for people in the Tier 1a1 and Tier 1a2 groups, health department Director Gary Mayes said Thursday.
Mayes added that now is not the time for people to abandon safety procedures when it comes to COVID-19.
“The (recently extended) mask mandate is absolutely important, and it is absolutely imperative that citizens in Sullivan County wear masks and continue social distancing as COVID continues at a very high level in this region,” Mayes said.
The Sullivan County Regional Health Department can be reached at (423) 279-2777.
Northeast Region
Northeast Region county health departments will take calls between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, to register individuals aged 75 and up to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Those wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccination should call their local health department to register. Callers will be asked to provide their name, date of birth and a phone number to be notified of the appointment date and time.
Contact information for health departments in the Northeast Region is as follows:
• Carter County Health Department: (423) 543-2521
• Greene County Health Department: (423) 798-1749
• Hancock County Health Department: (423) 733-2228
• Hawkins County Health Department (Rogersville): (423) 272-7641
• Johnson County Health Department: (423) 727-9731
• Unicoi County Health Department: (423) 743-9103
• Washington County Health Department: (423) 975-2210
Some locations will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 2 for those who register that day. Vaccinations will also be offered on future dates as vaccine supplies allow.
Individuals aged 75 and older who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccination should call their local health department between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, to register to receive the vaccine.
It is important to note Tennessee counties may progress through COVID-19 vaccination phases at different times, depending on supply of COVID-19 vaccines and demand for them. To learn what phase your county is in, visit www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/CountyPhaseStatus.pdf.
TDH reminds all Tennesseans that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.
The Tennessee Department of Health updated the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Dec. 30. COVID-19 vaccines remain limited at this time, and Tennessee’s allocation plan prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19.
Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan is available online at https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/COVID-19_Vaccination_Plan.pdf. Find answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/COVID-19_Vaccine_FAQ.pdf.
Testing
On Monday, Jan. 4, COVID-19 testing will be offered between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. five days a week at no charge to those wishing to be tested at TDH locations in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties.
TDH testing sites employ self-testing kits for adults Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and drive-thru testing on Tuesday and Thursday. These updated hours allow staff members to transition to COVID-19 vaccination priority populations.
Find testing hours and contact information for TDH health department testing sites online at https://covid19.tn.gov/testing-sites/.