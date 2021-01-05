COVID-19 vaccine coming to Bristol and Kingsport for 1a1, 1a2, over age 75

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Regional Health Department administered COVID-19 vaccine to more than 800 people on Tuesday, most of them eligible due to being age 75 or older, according to department officials.
And the department's telephone system was back up and running, Director Gary Mayes said.
The department will not operate a vaccination clinic Wednesday. It is expected to have more vaccine by Thursday.
New clinics will open in Bristol and Kingsport. The Bristol location will launch Thursday. The Kingsport location is scheduled to become operational Monday, Jan. 11. Details are below.
At about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Mayes estimated more than 700 people had been served at the drive-through vaccination event at the department's main office in Blountville. About an hour later a post on the department's Facebook page announced there were about 120 doses left and the line would remain open until 6 p.m. or until that supply was used up.
Mayes told the Times News he had been working again with Ballad Health System to acquire more doses of the vaccine and he was certain the health department would be receiving more vaccine from Ballad. But it wasn't certain yet how much or exactly when.
"I fell confident we will be obtaining more vaccine by Thursday," Mayes said. "We want to get vaccine. We spent a lot of time trying to get more vaccine. And Ballad has been very helpful to us. I'm very grateful because we want to continuously be giving vaccine. It's life-saving. We pursue every possible avenue for getting more vaccine. Everything hinges on vaccine. as long as we keep vaccine coming, we're in business."
At about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday the following was posted on social media by the health department:
Bristol
" ... Vaccinations for Sullivan County will be moving to two new locations. They will be given at Bristol Motor Speedway Dragway beginning on Thursday, January 7th from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. No appointments are required. Please follow the map for how to enter in your vehicle. This will be done through a drive-through system and we strongly encourage everyone to please remain in their vehicles and avoid getting out of cars to socialize with others who have received vaccine. We also request that individuals don’t get in line to hold places for others as it causes disruptions in the drive-through. There is no benefit to arriving extremely early as it causes congestion and delays.
Kingsport
"Vaccination will begin at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium beginning Monday, January 11th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The vaccinations will be walk-in, we are encouraging that appointments be made to help with vaccine preparation. These can be made by calling 423-279-2777."
Vaccinations are for Phase 1a1 and Phase 1a2 individuals (see below) and for those who are 75 and older.
All the vaccine administered by the health department on Tuesday was provided by Ballad. The department had run out of its initial state-supplied 1,400 doses by midday on Monday.
Mayes said response from the public on Tuesday was very good, overall.
"I helped direct traffic and I did get to talk to citizens coming through the line," Mayes said. "Of course, I haven't talked to everyone. But they've been very appreciative. And I think it's absolutely wonderful we can give it to the 75-year-old and up people."
The Times News visited the health department's parking lot between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and observed the traffic coming and going, directed at the lot's entrance - and nearby intersections - by Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputies.
Due to phone system failure on Monday, the health department announced late that day that the drive-through event Tuesday required no appointment.
As the public arrived Tuesday, they were asked to form a traffic line on Blountville Bypass, in the lane coming from Highway 394. The end of that line stayed near that intersection most of the time the Times News was on site. Based on watching one vehicle travel from that end, to the health department entrance road (shared with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and the Blountville Justice Center), down the access road, behind and around the health department, to the vaccination tent, the wait was about 45-50 minutes.
After receiving the vaccine shot, in their vehicle, people were asked to park in a designated parking area to wait 20 minutes in case they had an adverse reaction. Medical staff worked out of a tent there to monitor those who got shots during the 20-minute wait time. Mayes said as of 3:30 he knew of no adverse reactions being reported.
Traffic to and from the area also included people coming to the health department for COVID-19 testing (they didn't wait in the same line as those seeking vaccination), those coming for other services provided by the department, and, at times, sheriff's office and justice center staff, and ambulances running calls out of the nearby Sullivan County EMS station.
Are you eligible?
In addition to anyone over age 75, the following are eligible for the vaccine during the current phase of distribution (1a2, and inclusive of those eligible in 1a1): Hospital/free-standing emergency department staff with direct patient exposure and/or exposure to potentially infectious materials; home health care staff; COVID-19 mass testing site staff; student health providers; staff and residents of long term care facilities; skilled nursing facilities, assisted living centers, homes for the aged, DIDD residential centers, group homes; first responders with direct public exposure; individuals 18 years or older who cannot live independently due to a serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disability; primary care providers and staff; outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients; pharmacists and staff; patient transport; outpatient therapists; urgent visit center providers and staff; environmental services; oral health providers; behavioral health providers; outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens; and funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact.