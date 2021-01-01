KINGSPORT — Bill and Judy Tindall of Hawkins County and others who got placebos in the Pfizer-BioNTech trial for a COVID-19 vaccine are getting the real vaccine as early as next week.
Tindall, a retired Eastman Chemical Co. chemist living near Surgoinsville, and his wife have appointments Monday afternoon to receive the Pfizer vaccine from the same batch used in the trial conducted through Holston Medical Group (HMG) in Kingsport and Bristol.
WHY THE CHANGE?
After an article about trial participants not knowing for sure if they got the placebo or when they might get the vaccination if they already hadn’t appeared in the Kingsport Times News on Wednesday, as well as letters to the editor from Tindall appeared in the Wall Street Journal and Times News, Tindall said the response was quick.
“Yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon, Pfizer started to follow the World Health Organization guidelines,” Tindall said Thursday. Tindall said other participants also have been or will be unblinded shortly. “It just hit the fan yesterday morning.”
He said the newspaper coverage got the attention of Pfizer, contacted Monday by the Times News, in addition to a teacher from Texas and a Yale University law professor and columnist from the New York Times.
The woman contacted him Thursday by phone after seeing the Wall Street Journal letter. He said the Texas teacher was in a trial by Moderna, which he said already had unblinded its participants as the priority groups to which they belonged became eligible for the vaccine.
The move means local participants will learn whether they got the real vaccine and will have the opportunity to get the vaccine if they didn’t already receive it. Half of the participants, about 500 in the Tri-Cities and some 5,000 across Tennessee, got the real deal with the other half getting sterile saline solution.
PARTICIPANTS LAUD HMG
Tindall praised HMG employees for their work in the trial so far and said HMG acted as “conduit of information” to Pfizer
“The only reason I didn’t bail from the trial was the people I was working with at the (HMG) facility,” Tindall said. “I feel a loyaty to them to stay in the trial.”
In a Wednesday afternoon email, Tindall wrote that Tennessee officials told HMG that it had “no horse in the race” and that “unblinding was solely a Pfizer decision.
“We are a hostage to Pfizer’s policy until I have an option outside the trial,” he wrote in the Wednesday email. “ When I am eligible for vaccine outside the trial Pfizer will unblind me because otherwise they will lose me anyway. This fact can be worded in a way that sounds like the state is making the decision, when in fact it is not.”
He also said the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended unblinding “at-risk participants” “as soon as practical,” which he said “would be today given that the placebo group vaccine is at HMG.”
WHAT HAPPENS NOW?
The trial is to continue two years total, giving researches a look at any long-term side effects or immune responses that might occur. However, all trial participants interviewed earlier this week said they supported the vaccine program and want to get the vaccine.
In addition, retired Eastman chemist and Tindall friend Ned Moore of Blountville said he wants the vaccine as soon as possible but as of Thursday afternoon hadn’t received details from Pfizer or HMG.
“At 80 years old, I guess I’m in the eligible age group,” Moore said by phone, adding that he is pretty sure he received the placebo. “If I hadn’t seen the nurse put it in, I would not have known I got the shot.”
“I signed up for the trials because I believe I am a perfect test case. I am 80 years old, have diabetes and am overweight. I don’t know, but I strongly suspect that I received the placebo. I had no reaction at all to the shots,” Moore wrote via email earlier in the week.
Among other people, trial participants said they contacted state Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, U.S. Rep.-elect Diana Harshbarger, R-1st, and Republican Gov. Bill Lee.
“Life is a bunch of calculated risks,” Moore said Thursday. “At my age, it’s more of a risk not to take it than to take it.”