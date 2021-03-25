Northeast Tennessee’s active case count grew on Thursday, the ninth straight day with an increase in active cases.
Since March 16, when the streak of increases began, active cases have risen by 32.4% to 1,046 as of Thursday.
Washington County, which saw the largest increase in active cases in the region over the past two weeks, saw its active case count rise by 25 on Thursday, most in the region. Washington County now has 300 active cases, its first time at the 300-mark since Feb. 7.
Johnson (1), Sullivan (14) and Unicoi (1) also reported increases in active cases on Thursday. Sullivan County (389) has the most active cases in the region.
Overall, the region added 117 new cases, bringing its seven-day new case average to 105.7, the highest rate since Feb. 20. Tennessee’s seven-day new case average was 1,341 on Thursday, the highest rate since March 1.
There were also eight new reported hospitalizations in the region, half of which were reported in Sullivan County. Carter, Greene, Hawkins and Washington counties each added one new hospitalization as well. It’s the most new hospitalizations reported in a single day since Feb. 17 and brought the weekly total to 13 since Monday.
Carter County hosting vaccination drives next week
Carter County is hosting two first-come, first-served vaccination drives next week at the Great Lakes Workforce Development Facility, 386 TN-91, Elizabethton.
The vaccination drives will be held on Monday, March 29, from 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last. No appointments are needed, and they are open to everyone 16 and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be used.
NET by the Numbers
Cases: 52,176 (+117). Past seven days: 740
New cases by county: Carter 11, Greene 10, Hancock 0, Hawkins 5, Johnson 3, Sullivan 40, Unicoi 4, Washington 44.
Active cases: 1,046 (+33)
Active cases by county: Carter 96, Greene 79, Hancock 4, Hawkins 117, Johnson 30, Sullivan 389, Unicoi 31, Washington 300.
New tests: 1,235 (8.66% positivity rate)
New hospitalizations: 8. Past seven days: 24
Deaths: 1,021. Past seven days: 5
Tennessee by the numbers
Cases: 806,011 (+1,519)
New tests: 19,597 (6.49% positivity)
Deaths: 11,796 (+4)
Active cases: 13,777 (+229)
Inactive cases: 780,438 (+1,286)
Current hospitalizations: 815 (-20)
Ballad Health Scorecard
COVID-19 inpatients: 83 (-8)
Patients under investigation: 2
Admissions: 15
Discharges: 13
Patients in intensive care: 18 (-2)
Patients on a ventilator: 11 (+3)
Designated beds available: 29 (-4)
First-dose vaccines administered: 35,530 (+549)
Second-dose vaccines administered: 29,610 (+390)