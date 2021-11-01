Thirty-two COVID-19 deaths were reported in eight Northeast Tennessee counties in the 11-day period ending last Thursday (Oct. 18 — Oct. 28), according to numbers published online Friday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
The TDH did not release numbers on Monday for Friday, Saturday and Sunday reports on new cases, new deaths and active case counts.
The agency’s website cited technical difficulties for the lack of updated figures. New cases of the virus increased in all eight counties over the 11-day period (Oct. 18-28), but at a slower rate than a few weeks ago. The number of active cases also continued to decline in all eight counties.
Active cases in the eight-county region totaled 1,319 on Oct. 28, down from 2,050 on Oct. 17, and from 2,677 on Oct. 10, according to daily reports by the TDH. And back on Sept. 19, active cases totaled 5,556 for the eight-county region.
Fourteen of the deaths reported Oct. 18-28 were in Sullivan County. Other deaths reported during the seven-day period, by county: five in Greene; five in Washington; three in Carter; two in Hancock; two in Hawkins; one in Johnson; and zero in Unicoi.
New cases reported across the region in the same time frame total 1,413. New cases by county, for the 11-day period: 465 in Sullivan; 271 in Greene; 252 in Washington; 169 in Hawkins; 128 in Carter; 74 in Johnson; 34 in Unicoi; and 20 in Hancock.
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 Scorecard for Monday reported 163 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across its 21-county service area. Forty-seven patients were in intensive care units, and 37 were on ventilators. There was one pediatric patient hospitalized with COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.