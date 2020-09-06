If you want to help drive COVID-19 numbers down across the region, continue to practice health safety guidelines that have been in place: Wear face masks; social distance; keep your circle small; wash your hands.
That’s the message from Ballad Health officials, who met with the Kingsport Times News editorial board last week to discuss the local response to the pandemic. The following points and comments are from that meeting.
Guess what? If you’ve heard COVID-19 is deadly only to those with an existing risk factor (that’s called co-morbidity), that includes a majority of residents in our region.
Face masks and mask orders
Ballad officials credit the use of face masks, and public orders calling for their use by workers and customers in local businesses, with stemming the tide of COVID-19 across the health system’s 21-county service area.
Ballad Health’s Corporate Emergency Operations Center established goals for the health system as the pandemic began, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said.
No. 1: Minimize the transmission of COVID-19 in the region
Deaton said primary results of the first goal were a focus on masking (for health system workers and community members), focusing on the positivity rate, and educating the public about what was known about COVID-19 — information that has continued to evolve.
Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad’s chief physician executive, said treatment of COVID-19 also continues to evolve “almost daily.”
“We’re looking at new research that’s being produced,” Runnels said. “There’s a massive amount of information that’s coming out in medical literature every day regard- ing new information about treatment of COVID. As we get a bigger body of evidence about this disease, we see that some things work better than other things. There is no magic bullet for COVID, still, at this point.”
But there has been a not-magic precautionary step that has helped prevent a higher caseload.
“Early on we were running pretty low (on numbers of cases),” Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said. “And then cases really started to finally get here. And we had the mask mandates. Thank heavens we did. It can take a couple of weeks for any results to come down from that. We’re trending down right now for total cases for our 21-county service area.”
Swift said some people see numbers trending down, however, and they feel like, “ ‘Oh, we can let up.’ Trending down, double down. That’s what we really need to do right now. There’s enough virus in the area, we could see that go right back up. The virus is here. It has a stronghold in our community right now.”
Swift said everyone needs to realize potential exposure can occur during ordinary daily activities, such as running to the store and/or doing other errands, if a face covering isn’t worn and other safety measures, such as social distancing, aren’t followed. It doesn’t have to be a large event or gathering, although your participation in those should be limited — if not avoided.
“We’re not out of the woods on this,” Deaton said, noting cases were rising significantly as mask orders went into effect across Northeast Tennessee from mid to late July and began to trend downward a couple of weeks later.
“We are very appreciative of the mayors who have supported this,” Deaton said of orders for face masks to be worn in public. “Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable really stepped up to be the first to do a mask mandate. The mayor and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department got together, and we really appreciate them stepping up and leading the charge.”
Testing
Swift said testing remains a key factor in controlling outbreaks and the spread of COVID-19. Deaton said Ballad is aiming to be able to conduct up to 2,000 tests per day. He also noted that testing has a high accuracy rate.
Swift said there are more false negatives than false positives when it does come to inaccurate results.
False negatives occur primarily for two reasons: the person being tested has a low viral load (perhaps because they are early in the incubation period), or the person conducting the test doesn’t get a good specimen.
All deaths listed as COVID?
Another common statement on social media claims COVID-19 deaths are inflated by hospitals, with any death being listed as COVID-related. Some who spread this theorize health providers get more money, from someone, by jacking up their COVID-19 deaths.
Dr. Runnels said Ballad doesn’t get any extra money based on a death being listed as COVID-related. He also explained attending physicians list the primary cause of death and any secondary contributing factors. If someone has a heart attack and also tested positive for COVID, the heart attack would be the primary cause on the death certificate, and COVID might be listed as a secondary factor. But secondary factors are not included in COVID-19 death counts, Runnels said.
Co-morbidity
If you think COVID-19 is a threat only to the already-sick-with-something else, think about this: “The majority of people in this region have a co-morbidity,” Swift said. “These are people who would not have died had they not gotten COVID. If anything, we are under-diagnosing COVID, not over-diagnosing.”
Age
Early on, Deaton said, cases were higher among older age groups. Recent figures show most cases in the 21- to 30-year-old age group.