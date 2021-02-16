The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily case level dropped to four, according to Tuesday’s state data report, while 68 people received vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported four COVID-19-related cases and no new deaths for totals of 6,801 and 172 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw two cases for 2,773 and 84 deaths. Lee County had one case for 2,242 and 38 deaths. Scott County saw one case for 1,550 and 46 deaths. Norton remained at 236 cases and four deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 15,099 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 68 additional doses since Monday’s report and 17.46% of the district population.
Allocation of doses to individual health districts was not available on VDH’s vaccine information website Tuesday. The last released total of vaccines for the LENOWISCO district was 22,225.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 3,658 — 4.23% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 1,399,221 doses have been given and 351,441 people have received two doses — 4.07% of the 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,770 new cases and 21 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 553,708 and 7,037 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 7,093,916 of 8.63 million residents, or 82.2%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,663,818 people have been tested to date, or 65.63%. In the LENOWISCO district, 39,654 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 45.86%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report dropped from 9.3% to 8.9%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 9.3% to 9.1%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and two staff/contractor cases on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Tuesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 43-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 46-day decrease in that measure.
In the LENOWISCO district, Lee and Wise counties’ school systems were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district, while Scott County Schools were ranked higher- risk and Norton City Schools lowest-risk. For seven-day case incidence, all four school systems were ranked lowest-risk.
Vaccinations
More information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in the LENOWISCO District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/.
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco. In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test.
The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.