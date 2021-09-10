Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, Sept. 10
The LENOWISCO district reported 418 new cases and six new deaths in the past week, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus).
Statewide since Sept. 3
- Cases: 23,660 (801,827 total)
- Deaths: 137 (12,036 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths since Sept. 3:
- Districtwide: 418 cases and six deaths, for 9,755 and 237 deaths
- Lee County: 131 cases and two deaths for 2,914 and 50 deaths.
- Norton: 25 cases for 404 and eight deaths.
- Scott County:111 cases and one death for 2,378 and 66 deaths.
- Wise County: 151 cases and three deaths for 4,059 and 113 deaths.
Vaccinations to Sept. 10:
LENOWISCO: total shots – 67,741; fully vaccinated – 31,681 or 37.9% of the district’s estimated 83,566 people.
Statewide: shots – 5,553,998; fully vaccinated – 4,921,231, or 57.7% of the state population
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
- LENOWISCO – rise from 11.3% to 12.5%
- Statewide – rise from 10.2% to 10.9%
Vaccination clinics
The LENOWISCO Health District is holding vaccination clinics across Wise, Lee and Scott counties and the city of Norton. Appointments are NOT required, and walk-ins are welcome at mobile vaccine clinic sites as long as sufficient vaccine is available.
Sept. 12, 4 -7:30 p.m. - Norton Cinema - Cinema City Stadium Theatres, Norton
Sept. 14, 11 a.m. -3 p.m. - Mountain Empire Community College, Big Stone Gap
Sept. 16, 1 - 3:30 p.m. - Scott County Telephone Cooperative, Gate City
Sept. 18, 5 – 9 p.m. - Lee County Fair, Pennington Gap
To pre-register for a vaccine, contact your local health department:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.