Active cases of COVID-19 dropped 3.1% across Northeast Tennessee over the past two weeks, but they remain 40% higher than a month ago today, according to numbers that were published online Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Active cases in the region increased in four counties and dipped in four counties. On Sunday, active cases totaled 2,698, a decrease of 87, or 3.1%, compared to the 2,785 cases reported in the region on Dec. 5. Compared to four weeks prior, active cases remained 40% higher than the 1,928 reported on Nov. 21.
Sixty COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region over the 14-day period of Dec. 6-19.
New cases of the virus increased in all eight counties during the period, totaling 3,250. That compares to 3,179 new cases reported from Nov. 21 through Dec. 5.
New cases by county: Carter, 303; Greene, 390; Hancock, 58; Hawkins, 269; Johnson, 114; Sullivan, 1,075; Unicoi, 75; and Washington, 966.
Twenty-three of the 60 deaths reported from Dec. 6-19 were in Sullivan County.
Other deaths reported during the period, by county: 11 in Carter; 10 in Hawkins; six in Greene; six in Washington; three in Unicoi; and one in Johnson.