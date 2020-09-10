COVID-19 in NET: Sullivan County, 1,914 cases; Washington County, 1,913 cases

The Tennessee Department of Health reported the following COVID-19 numbers on Thursday:
• New/total cases, statewide: 1,650/168,237.
• New/total cases, Northeast Tennessee: 112/7,403.
• New/total deaths, statewide: 57/1,988.
• New/total deaths, Northeast Tennessee: four/110.
• New tests, statewide, since Wednesday’s report: 25,375.
• Positive rate of those tests: 7.15%.
• Sullivan County had 18 new cases and two new deaths, for totals of 1,914 (and 29 deaths), with 228 active cases.
• Washington County had 37 new cases, for totals of 1,913 (and 16 deaths), with 238 active cases.
• Carter County had 21 new cases, for totals of 1,032 (and 24 deaths), with 106 active cases.
• Greene County had 14 new cases and one new death, for totals of 962 (and 23 deaths), with 114 active cases.
• Hawkins County had six new cases, for totals of 708 (and 13 deaths), with 38 active cases.
• Johnson County had nine new cases and one new death, for totals of 523 (and two deaths), with 108 active cases.
• Unicoi County had four new cases, for totals of 248 (and one death), with 27 active cases.
• Hancock County had three new cases, for totals of 103 (and two deaths), with seven active cases.
• The largest increases by age group were: 273 in the 11- to 20-year-old range; 241 in the 31- to 40-year-old range; 239 in the 21- to 30-year-old range; 209 in the 41- to 50-year-old range; and 206 in the 51- to 60-year-old range.