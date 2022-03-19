Imagine you are a health care worker during the COVID-19 pandemic. In that case, you understand how this profession can lead to feelings of stress, anxiety, fear, and at times, hopelessness. Dealing with these emotions effectively is critical not only to your health and well-being but also to the patients entrusted to your care as well as the people you care about at home. During this pandemic, you must recognize what stress looks like, take steps to manage it effectively, and know when and where to go if you need help.
It’s No Longer Just About COVID-19
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, health systems worldwide have been overwhelmed and often stretched beyond their means. As a result, health care workers have often dealt with an overcapacity of patients and a limited amount of resources, all while striving to continue delivering compassionate and quality care. The development of viral variants proven to be more infectious and deadly has only exacerbated these challenges. And although vaccination rates are on the rise and COVID-19 numbers are gradually declining, the detrimental effects of this pandemic on the mental health of our health care workers are sadly just beginning.
Many people throughout our community and nation have dealt with the fears and anxieties of COVID-19, including the fear of getting sick, losing a loved one, and economic instability, to name a few. Likewise, health care workers have dealt with these same issues while exposing themselves to the virus on a daily basis. Additionally, many health care workers have reported conditions similar to a war zone, continuously witnessing the effects of the pandemic as it ravages their communities.
Experiencing life-threatening or traumatic events can affect everyone differently. At times, this stress can be successfully managed without adverse health effects or outcomes. However, in other instances, people may experience stress-related disorders, such as acute stress disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and secondary traumatic stress. Burnout, exhaustion, and compassion fatigue may also result from chronic exposure to traumatic events and high-stress work environments associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s Important to Recognize the Symptoms
Recent studies and surveys have shown that many health care professionals, including nurses, physicians, and respiratory therapists, report symptoms including:
• Anxiety
• Irritability
• Depression
• Insomnia
• Feeling helpless or lacking motivation
• Feeling tired, overwhelmed, or burned out
• Difficulty concentrating
• Emotional and physical exhaustion
Prevention and Intervention
As health care workers, we are often taught to put others first. Unfortunately, this can lead to feelings of guilt or weakness when attempting to attend to your own needs, both physical and mental. But it is important to remember that we do our job best when we are healthy and whole. This means that we must find a good work-life balance and integrate time for our own health to take care of others effectively. There are several ways to do this.
• Talk to your coworkers, supervisors, and friends about work-related stress. It helps to know that others feel the same way and that you are not alone.
• Ask how to access mental health resources in your workplace.
Ballad Health offers confidential mental health services to their employees and dependents through Ballad Health Counseling services at no cost.
If you work for a different system or entity, reach out to your supervisor or HR representative to see what is available to you.
• Recognize that you are performing a crucial role in fighting this pandemic and doing the best you can with the available resources.
• Identify and accept the things you do not have control over and let the rest go.
• Focus on your physical health by getting enough sleep and physical activity, and eating a healthy diet.
• Do things you enjoy, such as being outdoors, shopping, gardening, reading, spending time with your family, etc.
Remember That You’re Not Alone
Most important, remember that it is OK to tell someone you need help. We are all in this together, and you don’t have to suffer.
If you feel overwhelmed with emotions like sadness, depression, or anxiety:
• Visit https://www.samhsa.gov/disaster-preparedness.
• Call or text (800) 985-5990.
If you need to find treatment or mental health providers in your area:• Visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-treatment.
• Call the SAMHSA Helpline: (800) 662-HELP (4357) and (TTY) (800) 487-4889.
• Visit https://www.samhsa.gov/dtac/ccp-toolkit/ccp-outreach-materials for crisis counseling, training programs, and disaster behavioral health programs.
If you’re concerned that you or someone in your household may harm themselves or someone else:
• Visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/ (24/7).
• Call (800) 273-TALK (8255) for English or (888) 628-9454 for Spanish.
• Visit https://www.thehotline.org.
• Call (800) 799-7233 and TTY (800) 787-3224
Never be afraid to reach out to your provider, a friend, a coworker, or one of the listings above if you feel like you need help. We can get through this together!