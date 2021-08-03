BLOUNTVILLE — When all is said and done with past, current and future COVID-19 funding measures, Sullivan County Schools is to have received and spent almost $35 million in grant money.
The Board of Education at its July 29 board meeting received reports on COVID-19 grants and other grants from Assistant Director Angie Buckles.
The bulk of the money comes from the ESSER, or Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, specifically ESSER 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0.
Buckles said almost all of the $2,130,586.59 in 1.0 funding has been committed and some spent, most of the $9,176,960.70 in 2.0 is pending and $20,610,150.34 in 3.0 applications are due Aug. 31. The system has three years to spend the funds unless the federal government extends the deadline, with the 1.0 approved more than a year ago.
She said 1.0 funds to keep schools operating during the initial stages of the pandemic, which sent students to virtual or online operations, went to things such as special education, technology, virtual learning, a temporary substitute teacher pay increase and school nutrition.
The 2.0 funds could go to the same areas plus offsetting learning loss caused by the pandemic; capital projects helping to deal with COVID; bonuses of up to $1,000 an employee for those who were employed during COVID; making all nurses full time; technology improvements; up to 10 days paid time off for COVID issues; kitchen equipment;, heating and ventilation equipment and roofs.
The 3.0 funds must go at least 20% to offset learning loss and the rest for other allowable expenditures that cannot be everyday classroom expenses. Proposals include before-school, after-school and summer school programs, class size reductions to help with social distancing, learning loss coaches for teachers and transportation for programs outside the regular school day or year.
The system also if funding a project manager to manage capital programs.
In addition, the system will get $2,459,019.24 in Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Grant funding to go toward handling COVID-19 issues, including testing and automatic defibrillator replacements, and an estimated $100,000 for one year, including $30,000 in supplies, for a Niswonger Foundation Rural Life Literacy Coach position.
Interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said after the BOE meeting that the health protocols to open the 2021-22 school year, including no mask mandate and no requirement for COVID-19 vaccines, are not proposed to be changed.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recently revised its guidelines to recommend require face masks be worn by people in schools nationwide and other enclosed areas in regions — like Northeast Tennessee — with high COVID-19 infection rates.