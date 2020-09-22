The LENOWISCO Health District added four COVID-19 cases, according to Tuesday’s state data.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state saw 872 new cases and 39 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 142,010 and 3,060 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw four new cases and one death for 868 cases and 19 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added two cases for 392 and eight deaths.
Lee County saw one case and one death for totals of 262 and seven deaths, and Scott County added one case for 181 cases and four deaths.
Norton remained at 33 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s totals Tuesday remained at 20 inmate cases but dropped to one active staff/contractor case, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 2,054,035 of 8.63 million residents, or 23.8%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,911,580 people have been tested to date, or 22.15%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 13,982 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 16.17%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 4,660 of 23,423, or 19.89%
• Norton, 1,380 of 3,981, or 34.66%
• Wise County, 5,141 of 37,383, or 13.75%
• Scott County, 2,803 of 21,566, or 13%
The seven-day average rate of positive test results in the LENOWISCO district climbed in Tuesday’s report from 2.7% to 3%. The statewide positivity rate stood at 5.5%.
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) - (276) 328-8000
LENOWISCO Health District will also offer drive-through testing in September at Food City supermarkets in Big Stone Gap and Coeburn in September from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Call the district office at (276) 328-8000 for dates, pre-registration and appointments.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page - www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-through testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.