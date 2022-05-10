New COVID-19 cases continued to be reported in eight Northeast Tennessee counties during the month of April, as did new deaths attributed to the virus. But the totals show a marked decline compared to weekly reports earlier this year.
According to the latest information released by the Tennessee Department of Health, for the period of April 1-30:
• The 45 deaths attributed to COVID-19 during April, by county: 11 in Sullivan; eight in Carter; eight in Greene; six in Johnson; five in Washington; three in Hawkins; two in Hancock; and two in Unicoi.
• The 752 new cases reported during April, by county: Sullivan, 312; Washington, 224; Carter, 61; Hawkins, 58; Greene, 51; Unicoi, 26; Johnson, 15; and Hancock, 5.
In the month of March, new cases across the region totaled 1,172 and deaths attributed to COVID-19 during the month totaled 137.
The TDH no longer reports the number of active cases.