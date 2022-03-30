Active cases of COVID-19 decreased 39.1% across Northeast Tennessee last week, according to numbers published online on Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Active cases declined in all eight counties during the March 20-26 time period covered by the report.
Active cases
On Saturday, active cases in the eight counties totaled 260, compared to: 427 reported on March 19; 734 on March 12; 1,323 on March 5; 2,386 on Feb. 26; 4,562 on Feb. 19; 8,039 on Feb. 12; 12,990 on Feb. 5; 15,573 on Jan. 29; 14,409 on Jan. 22; 10,865 on Jan. 15; and 6,950 on Jan. 8.
Active cases in each county as of Saturday were: 22 in Carter; 45 in Greene; one in Hancock; 22 in Hawkins; 17 in Johnson; 87 in Sullivan; 12 in Unicoi; and 54 in Washington.
New cases
The growth rate in new cases also continued to decline.
New cases reported in the period totaled 130, a 35.6% drop compared to the 202 new cases reported for the March 13-19 time period. In contrast, 8,241 new cases were reported in the eight-county region for the Jan. 23-29 time period.
New cases last week by county: Carter, 13; Greene, 16; Hancock, 0; Hawkins, 9; Johnson, 15; Sullivan, 45; Unicoi, 2; and Washington, 30.
Deaths
New deaths attributed to COVID-19 totaled 13 last week across the eight-county region.
Seven of the 13 deaths reported March 20-26 were in Sullivan County.
Other deaths reported during the period, by county: zero in Carter; one in Greene; zero in Hancock; two in Hawkins; one in Johnson; 0 in Unicoi; and two in Washington.
According to the TDH, the statewide seven-day average positive rate for the period was 2.82%.
Across Northeast Tennessee, the seven-day average positive rate for the period, by county: Carter, 4.8%; Greene, 2.7%, Hancock, 0%; Hawkins, 2.8%; Johnson, 6.7%; Sullivan, 5%: Unicoi, 5.6%; and Washington, 3.9%.