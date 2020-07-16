The regional spike in COVID-19 cases has boosted Ballad Health System’s systemwide count of infected patients from 29 on Friday to 60, Ballad Director of Infection Prevention Jamie Swift said during a news conference on Wednesday.
She said 14 of those patients were in intensive care and eight were on ventilators.
Ballad’s COVID-19 bed capacity is 100, leaving 40 available Wednesday.
Swift said the growing case numbers in the region are “not strictly related to increased testing.”
“The overwhelming majority of cases are from community spread,” Swift said.
To view the state department of health’s Epi Curves, which provides interactive graphics detailing the region’s COVID-19 cases, go to https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/epi-curves.html.
Ballad’s Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton also saw a COVID-19 outbreak in a 12-bed ward first identified July 8, Swift said. Testing showed 23 staff and six patients positive for infection. Those persons have been isolated, she said, and new admissions to the hospital are being kept in a closed ward staffed by workers who have tested negative for COVID-19.
Swift said Ballad contacted health department officials on July 8 about the outbreak, but did not release information until Ballad and health officials could identify the outbreak’s scope.
Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said Ballad on Monday sent a letter to all local governments in the region asking them to enact mandates on mask wearing.
“Right now is the time for our region to come together and really make a concerted effort to be 100% supportive of mask wearing,” Deaton said, adding his thanks to the mayors of Sullivan, Washington, Greene and Carter counties for already having ordered mandates.
Deaton also credited Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam for having included mask-wearing in emergency orders during the pandemic.
“For the local governments who haven’t issued mandates yet, it’s the best way we can help stop the spread, and we’d ask you to help protect your fellow citizens by doing that,” Deaton added.
Swift and Deaton each said the region started seeing a slight increase in daily new-case reports around Easter before the rates settled. Another increase in May appeared as summer neared, and the rate has grown significantly since around June 25.
Deaton said the period of July 5-11 added 612 cases across the region with Ballad facilities seeing about 250 this week.
Swift said people getting tested are waiting as long as a week or more for results because of demand statewide and nationally.
Ballad Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels said system personnel and resources are being reallocated to add another 50 COVID-19 beds to the 40 now available.
Runnels also asked recovered COVID-19 patients or people who have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies to consider donating plasma for treatment for other patients. He asked anyone wanting to donate to contact Marsh Regional Blood Center at (423) 408-7500.