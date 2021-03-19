The Northeast Region County Health Department COVID-19 testing sites are modifying testing hours effective Monday, March 22, public information officer Kristen Spencer announced in a release late Friday.
The Northeast Region includes health departments in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins-Church Hill, Hawkins-Rogersville, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties.
Self-kit tests are available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To self-administer, you must be 18 or older, have a smart phone and an email address. Standard nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday.
Testing occurs during limited hours at each site. In Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties, testing is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. In Greene County, it's from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. In Carter County, it's held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays.
Local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at no charge for anyone who wishes to be tested.
Test results may be available within 72 hours of arrival at the lab, depending on the volume of tests the testing lab receives. Information will be provided to participants at testing locations on what they can expect after being tested. This information is also available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.
COVID-19 testing is widely available in Tennessee from local health departments and other health care providers. A map of COVID-19 testing sites across the state is available at www.tn.gov/content/tn/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html. Hours of operation and contact information are provided for each site.