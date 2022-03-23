Active cases of COVID-19 decreased 48.2% across Northeast Tennessee last week, according to numbers published online Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Active cases decline
Active cases declined in all eight counties during the March 13-19 time period covered by the report.
On Saturday, active cases in the eight counties totaled 427, compared to: 734 active cases reported on March 12; 1,323 active cases reported on March 5; 2,386 active cases reported on Feb. 26; 4,562 on Feb. 19; 8,039 on Feb. 12; 12,990 on Feb. 5; 15,573 on Jan. 29; 14,409 on Jan. 22; 10,865 on Jan. 15; and 6,950 on Jan. 8.
Active cases in each county as of Saturday were: 48 in Carter; 72 in Greene; four in Hancock; 44 in Hawkins; 10 in Johnson; 124 in Sullivan; 21 in Unicoi; and 104 in Washington.
New cases decline
The growth rate in new cases also continued to decline.
New cases reported in the period totaled 202, a 29.4% drop compared to the 286 new cases reported in the March 6-12 time period. Past new case totals were: 652 new cases reported in the Feb. 27-March 5 time period; 1,607 in the Feb. 20-26 time period; 1,607 in the Feb. 20-26 timeline; 2,947 for Feb. 13-19; 4,959 for Feb. 6-12; 7,353 for Jan. 30-Feb. 5; and 8,241 for Jan. 23-29.
New cases last week by county: Carter, 16; Greene, 37; Hancock, 1; Hawkins, 21; Johnson, 7; Sullivan, 54; Unicoi, 9; and Washington, 57.
deaths for week under 30
New deaths attributed to COVID-19 totaled 27 last week across the eight-county region.
Ten of the 27 deaths reported March 13-19 were in Sullivan County.
Other deaths reported during the period, by county: five in Carter; three in Greene; zero in Hancock; four in Hawkins; zero in Johnson; 1 in Unicoi; and four in Washington.
According to the TDH, the statewide seven-day average positive rate for the period was 3.99%.
Across Northeast Tennessee, the seven-day average positive rate for the period, by county: Carter, 4.9%; Greene, 5.7%, Hancock, 4.2%; Hawkins, 6.1%; Johnson, 8.2%; Sullivan, 5.7%: Unicoi, 9.2%; and Washington, 7.3%.