KINGSPORT — Although grading and foundation work has been underway for a few weeks, Thursday marked the official groundbreaking for what will be the second of four new Sullivan County Emergency Medical Service stations.
It’s at the corner of Wilcox Drive and East Sullivan Street, near downtown Kingsport, and will be adjacent to the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s satellite location.
Sullivan County EMS provides 911 service to all Sullivan County and the city of Kingsport and has a mutual aid agreement for service inside the city of Bristol, especially that city’s lower end.
Sullivan County EMS Chief Jim Perry said the service answers about 30,000 calls per year and the new stations are being built at sites to better distribute that call volume among the stations. That means a better response time.
“This will reduce our response time by spreading our ambulances out more evenly, based on call volume,” Perry said.
The Sullivan County Commission voted last year to issue $3.9 million in bond debt to pay for building three Sullivan County EMS stations and remodeling a fourth building. The cities of Bristol and Kingsport each donated land. Kingsport contributed the property for what will be Junior Godsey EMS Station #8 on Gibson Mill Road just off East Stone Drive.
The effort first moved forward when the city of Bristol, Tennessee, donated a parcel of land to the county to be used for a new EMS station to serve the Bluff City/Piney Flats area. The lot is less than one mile from the current station and barely inside the city.
“This is a tremendous step,” Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Vance, a former longtime EMS employee, said at the groundbreaking ceremony. “We’re building three stations from the ground up, and we’re remodeling one. Getting these (ambulances) put out across the service area is going to save lives. And our EMS has never had anything like these new stations.”
Vance, who retired from the EMS 10 years ago, said the new work environments hopefully will boost morale and help lower the turnover rate among EMS employees.
“Sullivan County EMS is celebrating 50 years this year,” Vance said. “It started in 1970. When I first started in 1978, we were working out of a mobile home in Blountville that had been a massage parlor on 11-W before it was confiscated by the sheriff’s office.”
Vance said the new stations also are a great example of cooperation between the county and the cities of Bristol and Kingsport, which will improve service to the citizens and show support for EMS workers.
“It’s been God’s blessing that everyone came together and understood the importance of it,” Vance said.
A new station on Gibson Mill Road near Stone Drive is under construction. It will include training facilities.
The plan will replace two stations, which sit on land leased by the county, with three new stations on land owned by the county. The reason it will take three stations to replace two is based on a strategy developed by mapping all 911 calls answered by the agency and comparing that information with which current stations answered them.
The fourth new station is the remodel Vance mentioned. It is a building already owned by the county, but wasn’t being used as an EMS station.
The current Wilcox Drive location is Station 4 — and it runs approximately 11,000 of those 30,000 total calls answered by the agency each year.
Why? It covers a wide, densely populated area.
It’s also on leased land and the lease is about to expire. That’s the fact that got much of the ball rolling on the upgrade of EMS’ presence countywide. The station that serves Bluff City/Piney Flats also is on leased land.
The county purchased a warehouse on Wilcox Court with the original intent of moving Station 4 there. But ultimately the commission agreed to hire an architectural firm to look at the option to build three stations and remodel the warehouse as well. Maps created by the city of Kingsport’s staff, using 911 call data, gave EMS officials and county commissioners a clearer picture of where stations would best be located based on call volume.
The new stations at Wilcox and Sullivan, and Gibson Mill and Stone, will take over the emergency calls formerly handled by the current station #4 at Wilcox and Industry Drive. The remodeled warehouse will answer all convalescent transport calls.
More about Sullivan County EMS:
• The agency is Class “A” licensed by the Tennessee Department of Health.
• It has 132 employees.
• Staff work either 24-hour shifts or 12-hour shifts.
• It has a $7.5 million budget, with revenues of $7.65 million.
• Its fleet consists of 21 units.