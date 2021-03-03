ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee said on Monday he will veto a resolution approved unanimously last week by the Hawkins County Commission which was intended to include the county’s two volunteer rescue squads in the impending county emergency radio system overhaul.
The Feb. 22 resolution, which was introduced by Pubic Safety Committee (PSC) Chairman Mike Herrell states, “The Hawkins County Rescue Squad and Church Hill Rescue Squad (shall) be approved to be included in the 2020-21 county owned radio system upgrade and approved to conduct radio transmissions on the system.”
Between November 2018 and January 2019, Hawkins County’s emergency radio system experienced three major failures, and currently the system is operating on old backup equipment which leaves huge radio dead spots throughout the county, particularly in mountainous areas.
Hawkins County was awarded a $250,000 emergency Community Development Block Grant from the state, and has budgeted $450,000 to upgrade the radio system this fiscal year.
Herrell told the Times News on Tuesday that the Feb. 22 resolution was based on the last information commissioners received on the emergency radio situation at the December PSC meeting.
Shortly before that meeting took place, Mayor Lee notified HCRS and CHRS that they would be required to sign over their emergency radio frequencies to the county in order to receive new equipment that will be purchased with the grant funds.
Lee didn’t attend the December PSC meeting. EMA Director Jamie Miller told the commissioners that the county’s grant writer, Evan Sanders, had indicated that because the emergency radio grant was awarded to the county, the county must own all radio frequencies for which grant funding will be expended for equipment and maintenance.
Failure to comply with that request would result in both rescue squads being omitted from the new county emergency radio system, Miller told commissioners in December.
Leaders from both rescue squads said they didn’t want to give up their frequencies because it would be almost impossible to acquire new frequencies.
They were concerned about what would happen if a future mayor or county commission chose to remove them from the county radio system. They wouldn’t have they’re own frequencies to fall back on.
Herrell said his resolution, which was approved 21-0 at the Feb. 22 county commission meeting, was a statement by the commission based on the latest information available that it wants the rescue squads included in the radio system overhaul.
On Monday, Lee issued a letter stating that he had vetoed Herrell’s resolution.
In his letter Lee stated, “The Hawkins County Radio System has already been planned and submitted. There are several problems with this resolution. Hawkins County Rescue Squad is not licensed on Short Mountain. This is the main tower site for the county’s communications. Hawkins County Rescue Squad is currently transmitting from this site without a license. This was reported to the HCRS on 1-9-2020. HCRS call sign WPGM830 for transmit frequency 155.385 has not been constructed at Town Knob since 2016. These are only a few examples of why the frequencies should be in the county’s name.”
Lee further stated, “Emergency radio communications systems are vital to the safety and response of emergency personnel to Hawkins County citizens and visitors, but maintaining properly FCC licensed frequencies for communications system is vital. Violations like this could be prevented if all radio licenses were maintained by one agency. HCRS will be receiving new communications equipment without having to have this inaccurate resolution. If Commissioner Mike Herrell had contacted my office, he would have known this.”
In response to this letter, Herrell told the Times News on Tuesday he will send out a letter to Lee asking him to attend the upcoming March 8 special called meeting to update the commission on the status of the county emergency radio upgrade project.
Herrell noted that neither he nor other commissioners were aware of the information presented in Lee’s letters about HCRS’s alleged licensing issues.
Lee has stopped attending commission and committee meetings, and Herrell said he believes some of the problems that occur between the mayor and the commission could be resolved if there was better communication.
When asked on Tuesday what would be the consequences if his veto is overridden by a two-thirds vote of the commission, Lee suggested that Herrell’s resolution was political.
“This is just another jab from Mike Herrell on something he knows nothing about,” Lee said. “This doesn’t do anything but cause confusion. The rescue squad will be getting a new system that will work better than it ever has with or without the resolution. The rescue squad is going to have to get legal before we put them on this new equipment. I’m not going to be responsible for them to continue operating illegally.”