KINGSPORT — A Kingsport city employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the city’s human resources department.
In a statement, the city said the employee last worked on June 29 and that all other employees who were in contact with the person at work have not been at work since then.
The employees will return to work following the recommended protocol from the Sullivan County Regional Health Department. The buildings and areas where these employees worked have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected for the safety of other employees, the statement reads.
Because of HIPPA guidelines, the city cannot provide any further information.