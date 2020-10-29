CHURCH HILL — Earlier this year, Brett Hamm got sick, lost his job, lost his health insurance, and racked up a $30,000 bill after spending two weeks in the hospital.
He was told by the hospital that his monthly disability check was $22.12 above the threshold for charity eligibility, and now he’s facing the possibility of being sued.
His primary physician told him to try the Church Hill Medical Mission (CHMM).
Hamm told the Times News that advice saved his life and his home.
“I’ve got an artificial heart valve, and I’ve got what they call provoked seizures, so they put me on disability at my young age (of 57) and told me I could never work again,” Hamm said. “I’ve got disability, but you’ve got to wait two years after you get disability to get health insurance. If you know anything about the medical field, it is so expensive. It put me in a really bad bind. I don’t know what I would do if it was not for Dr. (David) Schilling and this facility.
“They helped me get all of my medication. They helped me get all of the tests I needed done. These girls basically bend over backwards to help you. If you need something, you call. And I don’t know how they do it, but they get it accomplished. I probably would have lost everything I’ve got. Probably would have to move in with family members. I don’t know what I would have done without Dr. Schilling and this clinic. He is phenomenal.”
Surpassed 2019 patient visits, prescription totals
The CHMM was formerly known as the Church Hill Free Clinic. It’s not exactly free anymore. It charges $10 per visit, but that includes all in-house exams and treatments, as well as any prescription drugs available on the premises.
For all of 2019, the CHMM had 553 patient office visits and filled 3,349 prescriptions. CHMM office manager Kathy Christian told the Times News on Tuesday that CHMM surpassed its 2019 totals in both patient visits and prescriptions in early October.
On Monday alone, the CHMM signed up 10 new patients.
Those increases can be attributed directly to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with a drastic reduction in fundraising.
“The Hawkins County Health Department isn’t taking new patients, so they’re referring them to us,” Christian said. “Providence (Medical Clinic of Kingsport) isn’t taking Hawkins County patients anymore, even if they’ve been there since they started. So Providence is referring to us, and the hospitals are referring to us.
“We’ve had an upswing in patients, but have lost funding because of COVID. We’ve lost so much funding and we’ve really had to scrounge.”
The CHMM’s two main fundraising events have been canceled due to the pandemic, including its annual 5K race/walk that raises $8,000 to $10,000, as well as the annual Singing in the Spring and auction event, which raises another $5,000 to $8,000.
“A need for increased financial resources”
Dr. Schilling, who co-founded the CHMM in 2000, noted that the clinic has been able to keep the doors open thanks to individual donations, grants, and various programs that help it acquire prescription drugs either for free or at a reduced cost.
“God has taken care of us and we’re able to keep on going with the medicine and taking care of patients,” Schilling said. “Like every place, we see a lot of patients with chronic diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease. Fortunately, I’m only aware of one of our patients who was diagnosed with COVID, and he was a young man and got over it fine.”
Schilling added, “But our volumes are increasing, and we’ve seen a need for increased financial resources. And of course we always need people’s prayers. The big thing about this clinic, aside from getting medical help here, they get spiritual help. The evening clinic we also have spiritual counseling and pray with the patients and talk with them about Jesus. It’s a medical mission.”
Anyone interested in making a donation can send it to: Church Hill Medical Mission, 401 Richmond St., Church Hill, TN 37642. For more information, call (423) 256-2408.