CHURCH HILL — In response to a recent rash of fire alarm glitches at a Phipps Bend factory, the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen is exploring the possibility of billing for future false alarms.
Although the Phipps Bend Industrial Park is outside the Church Hill city limits, Hawkins County contracts with Church Hill to provide first responder fire coverage there for an additional annual county contribution of $20,000.
Church Hill Police Department Chief Chad Mosley told the BMA on Tuesday that the fire department, which is mainly comprised of paid city employees, had responded to four false alarms at Miyake Forging over the past month.
Mosley said those four calls resulted in 37 man-hours, which cost the city approximately $900, not including fuel expenses.
“They’ve had issues, and we’ve spoken with them about trying to resolve the problem,” Mosley told the BMA on Tuesday. “The majority have been false alarms. It’s equipment malfunctions on their part.”
Mosley added, “It’s a sensor that is reading, usually, some type of gas. Every time we’ve answered the calls the plant has been closed. It’s always after hours and we have someone (from the plant) respond out.”
Mayor Dennis Deal suggested billing for the false alarms.
Deal added, “Is there any way we can say, ‘We’ve been here four times. It’s costing us money. Either you correct your problem or we’re going to start charging you for coming down there’.”
Mosley said he’s aware of departments that charge for a certain number of false alarms.
“But, it’s a fine in costs,” Mosley added.
Deal asked Mosley and Fire Chief Luke Wood to meet personally with Miyake officials about the problem. City Attorney William Phillips asked Mosley to check with him first before they go.
“I have to look into that,” Phillips told the BMA. “There may be an issue with the Public Duty Doctrine. … If that’s something we can do I’ll send them a letter to that effect.”
Mosley said they average seven firefighters per call.
Deal: “If they’re not going to correct their problem, we can’t just keep going to down there. When we get a call, it’s not one or two people who go down there.”
The Miyake Forging North America Corp. officially opened its $13.7 million, 45,000-square-foot plant in 2018 at 999 Phipps Bend Road, Surgoinsville.
The Japanese company manufactures automotive bearing parts through hot and cold forging processes.