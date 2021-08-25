KINGSPORT — A mask mandate designed to fight a surge of COVID-19 virus cases might start in Kingsport City Schools after all — as early as Monday.
Kingsport’s Board of Education will meet in a called session Friday to consider a districtwide mask mandate, KCS announced via email late Wednesday.
During a non-voting work session Tuesday night, the board informally decided not to have a called meeting at noon Friday to consider changes in health and safety protocols.
However, the board reached a consensus that Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse could make temporary health and safety actions, such as a mask mandate or temporary closing of in-person learning in a classroom, grade level or school. Districtwide action, the board members said, would require a called meeting.
So what changed on Wednesday?
“We had a board member request a special called meeting,” BOE President Jim Welch said shortly after the announcement.
The proposal is to implement a four-week mask mandate starting on Monday. That would put its expiration at the close of business Friday, Sept. 24, although the next voting board meeting is not until Tuesday, Sept. 28, so Welch said the mandate if approved might go a little longer than four weeks.
Welch, after the board member’s request, contacted the other members of the five-member body to tell them about the called meeting and got a majority to agree to have one.
He declined to say who called for the meeting or which or how many BOE members said to go ahead with it.
However, he said a majority, at least three, wanted to have the called meeting, which will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday in the Tennessee Room at the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield St.
In addition to Welch, the BOE members are Vice President Julie Byers, Todd Golden, Melissa Woods and Brandon Fletcher.
The sole purpose of the meeting is to consider a mask mandate for KCS, subject to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 84 of Aug. 16, which requires an opt-out provision for parents of student who don’t want to follow a school system mandate.
Welch said the system is enforcing a federal mass transit mask requirement to have masks on school buses, although there has been a question about whether Lee’s opt-out would apply to that. Welch said it probably wouldn’t, likening that idea to passengers on a commercial airplane having to put on a mask or not as they flew across the nation.
”My understanding is we are following the federal regulation until we hear otherwise,” Welch said.
KCS announced Wednesday evening that in order to facilitate public input in an efficient and orderly fashion, the meeting will include two 20-minute comment periods.
One will be for those wishing to speak in favor of implementing a mask mandate and one for those who wish to speak against it. No comment was allowed at the work session on Tuesday night.
All individuals wishing to comment Friday must sign in prior to the meeting to indicate their desire to speak before the board. Those wishing to submit written communication to the BOE prior to the meeting may do so via email at [email protected].
Speakers will be required to identify themselves by name and address and will limit their comments to three minutes. All comments will be a matter of public record.
Comments regarding system personnel or personnel matters are not appropriate during the public forum., and speakers may not refer to students by name without permission from the parent or guardian.
And as with all public comment periods before the board, the announcement said a dialogue will not take place; rather the board will hear public comments before making any decisions.