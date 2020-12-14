ROGERSVILLE — Sunday was the first time Hawkins County topped triple digits for new COVID cases in a single day with 132, although it was down to 89 on Monday, which was the still the county’s second all time single day number.
On Monday afternoon the line for drive-thru COVID tests at the Hawkins County Health Department in Rogersville was backed up several cars deep onto Park Boulevard as the virus continues to peak in the area.
Also Monday, Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson announced Cherokee High School and Volunteer High School would both move to 100% virtual classrooms for the rest of the week beginning on Tuesday.
Christmas break begins after Friday, and classes don’t resume until Jan. 4.
“CHS and VHS are beginning to see some increases in positive cases, but more importantly, they are being hit by quarantines affecting staff and student attendance,” Hixson said. “Effective Tuesday, Dec. 15, VHS and CHS will move to virtual instruction for the remainder of this week. (School administrators) will meet in the morning to look at numbers at all other remaining sites.”
Hixson noted, however, that both high schools have completed their end of credit exams for the semester, so leaving the classroom won’t affect mid-term testing.
The sports schedule for both schools will continue as long as players and coaches don’t test positive.
From the beginning of the school year on Aug. 8 through this past Thursday, Hawkins County School reported 86 staff members testing positive for COVID-19 and 134 students testing positive.
But it’s the quarantines that affect in-classroom instruction the most, Hixson noted.
“We have had 231 staff members quarantined due to close contact with positive cases,” Hixson said. “Of the 134 students who have tested positive, five have been identified as contracting the virus at school. All other cases have originated outside the school system.
Hixson added, “We have had 903 students quarantined due to close contact with positive or probable cases. Considering we serve 6,400 students, close to 1,200 staff, and interact with multiple outside agencies and groups, this data proves our approach to dealing with this virus has been highly effective.”
The independent K-8 Rogersville City School remains 100% virtual at least until Jan. 4.
According to Tennessee Department of Health statistics, Hawkins County topped 50 new COVID cases in a single day for the first time on Nov. 16 with 51.
Since then, Hawkins County’s worst days have been Nov. 28 with 51, Nov. 30 with 72, Dec. 7 with 65, Dec. 9 with 67, Dec. 10 with 76, Dec. 11 with 47, Dec. 12 with 47, Dec. 13 with 132, and Dec. 14 with 89.