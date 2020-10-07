BLOUNTVILLE — More than a year and a half after he was killed in the line of the duty, the memory of officer Sgt. Steve Hinkle lives on — and is still saving lives.
Marsh Regional Blood Center and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up to honor the fallen officer with memorial blood drives. The first, on Thursday, Oct. 8, will be held from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the sheriff’s office (140 Blountville Bypass, Blountville).
Appointments are given priority, but walk-in donors will be taken as capacity allows. Those interested in donating can call (423) 279-6064 to reserve a donation time.
The second drive will be held at Bristol Regional Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at mobile units outside the hospital. Appointments will not be required. An additional drive for Ballad Health team members will be conducted inside the hospital from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Donors who give in Sgt. Hinkle’s memory will receive a commemorative T-shirt, and their blood will be used to help sick and injured patients across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
“Sgt. Hinkle was a man of courage and bravery. He was a well-respected law enforcement officer, and his legacy lives on through this wonderful opportunity to provide life-saving blood to those that need it. We encourage anyone that can to turn out and donate blood and help remember a true hero,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said.
Hinkle, an SCSO deputy for 27 years, was shot in the line of duty on Feb. 23, 2019, and taken to Bristol Regional before passing away on Feb. 26, surrounded by his family.
“The legacy of Sgt. Hinkle is that of someone who devoted his life to serving others, and we welcome the opportunity to memorialize his selflessness with this blood drive,” Marsh Regional Blood Center Director Steffanie Sukel said. "When donors roll up their sleeves to give, they’re saving the lives of people throughout our region — the same people Sgt. Hinkle was dedicated to protecting.”
As many as three lives can be saved each time someone donates blood. Moreover, donations to Marsh Regional stay local: the blood center supplies blood to 28 regional medical facilities, all regional cancer centers and five air rescue bases in Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky.
To give blood, donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health.
People with a cold, sore throat, fever, flu or fever blisters or who are taking antibiotics may not donate.
Donors should eat a balanced meal before giving blood.