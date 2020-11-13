This November 2020 photo provided by McMaster University shows 75mg aspirin pills, left, and Polycaps, pills from India-based Cadila Pharmaceuticals that contains one cholesterol and three blood pressure medicines, used in the International Polycap Study 3 (TIPS-3). On Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, researchers say the cheap, daily pill taken with low-dose aspirin can cut the risk of heart attacks, strokes and heart-related deaths by nearly one third.