Ballad Health reported Monday that it was treating 381 people hospitalized with COVID-19, its highest total since Sept. 21.
Overall hospitalizations are up 22% over the past two weeks, an increase of 11% (38) from Friday’s total. Of those hospitalized, 76 people were in intensive care and 48 were on ventilators, both also an increase from Friday.
Ballad’s Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said last week that the hospital system expects the current surge to peak sometime this week, and that they could potentially see a record number of inpatients. Ballad’s in-house modeling, released on Friday, shows hospitalizations peaking early this week and steadily declining — while remaining above 200 inpatients until March.
“Our projections are showing we will start peaking around a week from now,” Deaton told the Press on Wednesday. “We could be anywhere from 375 to 415, somewhere in there, so we could exceed our highest day of 413.”
While hospitalizations are high, at levels comparable to what was seen during the delta surge, the number of people needing intensive care or placed on a ventilator is lower.
Deaton said last week, however, that “even though people say it’s not as difficult or it’s not as severe as some of the other variants, it’s still severe enough where people are very sick, they’re in the ICU, they’re on ventilators and people, unfortunately, are dying still from this.”