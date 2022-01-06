With a national shortage of the monoclonal antibody treatment most effective against the omicron coronavirus variant, Ballad Health announced Thursday that it would follow guidelines from the National Institutes of Health to limit the treatment to those at highest risk for severe illness — namely those who are immunocompromised and those who are not fully vaccinated.
“With the highly contagious omicron variant circulating in our region, requests for these therapies at Ballad Health facilities have far outpaced the supply made available to Ballad Health,” a statement from Ballad said. “Ballad Health continues to order additional supply, although at present additional supply is very limited.”
The NIH issued guidance for the prioritization of patients on Dec. 23 based on four factors: age, vaccination status, immune status and clinical risk factors. Tier one for treatment, for example, would be those with immunocompromising conditions regardless of vaccination status and unvaccinated people over 75 years old or over 65 years old with compounding risk factors.
Tier four, however, would include those who are vaccinated and at high risk for severe disease, which would be anyone older than 65 or those with clinical risk factors including cancer, chronic lung disease, obesity, pregnancy and sickle cell disease, among others.
While antibody treatments proved highly effective for those infected with previous coronavirus variants, mutations in the omicron variant have rendered most antibody treatments ineffective.
Sotromivab is anticipated to be the monoclonal antibody treatment that’s most effective against the omicron variant due to its mutations, but it is in short supply nationwide.
With omicron now the dominant variant in the region, it limits what monoclonal antibody treatment can be used to effectively treat infection. Ballad did recommend that those who are not eligible to receive the treatment speak to their care provider if they qualify for other anti-viral treatments including Paxlovid and Molnupiravir — two anti-viral pills recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID-19 under an emergency use authorization.
“Ballad Health continues to advocate for vaccination and booster shots for all who are eligible,” the statement read. “Previously, those who chose not to vaccinate had a readily available supply of monoclonal antibodies in the event they were affected by the virus and had severe symptoms.
“With the supply of effective monoclonal antibodies being limited, or exhausted, vaccination becomes the best way to minimize the effect of the virus in the likely event a person is exposed,” it continued. “This virus is highly contagious, and the likelihood of exposure is very high, even if you are vaccinated. Ballad continues to see largely mild symptoms among people who are vaccinated.
“Until the supply of monoclonal antibodies becomes more readily available, Ballad Health is concerned that hospitalizations, and possibly deaths, will increase as a result of this shortage combined with low vaccination rates.”