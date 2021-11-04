Ballad Health said in a statement Thursday that the hospital system will consult with its regional ethics committee to develop a vaccination policy, after the federal government set a Jan. 4 deadline for workers at healthcare facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The ethics committee is comprised of physicians, clergy, nursing and community members. Ballad's CEO Alan Levine, who signed the statement, said "it is important we receive input from these experts prior to developing our policy." The federal mandate does not provide a weekly testing option for those who refuse the vaccine, meaning Ballad has little choice but to implement a mandate in the near future. Exemptions are available for religious or medical reasons.
More than 70% of the hospital system's patients are covered by federal programs such as Medicare and Medicaid, and "the failure of Ballad Health to comply would be devastating to our region, as our hospitals would not be able to remain open."
"I fully understand there is also a risk of losing some staff who do not wish to be vaccinated, also potentially risking our capability to serve the region during a period of national staffing shortages," Levine said. "We will simply have to do the best we can do, and we will adjust accordingly as we strive to optimize our ability to serve our region."
In testimony to a congressional subcommittee last month, Levine said the hospital system has been concerned about the impact a vaccine mandate could have on their workforce, though they would have little choice to implement it — something he reiterated in his statement Thursday.
COVID-19 worsens Ballad Health's nursing shortage
"Ballad Health has resisted doing any mandates related to the COVID-19 vaccines, in large measure due to some of the concerns expressed by some team members who felt they needed more time to evaluate their personal choice," the statement said. "We have publicly expressed our concern about ensuring we have the appropriate staff in place during a major national shortage of staffing, and we have urged that this mandate not occur at this time.
"In my testimony to Congress two weeks ago, I again expressed our concerns about the impact a mandate could have," the statement continued, noting that the decision has been taken out of their hands. "But this policy has now been implemented by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and it is clear they intend to enforce it."
Levine said about 63% of Ballad's employees are fully vaccinated, with 95% of their physicians also inoculated. Levine again encouraged vaccination, and said they will provide more information when they receive input from the ethics committee, and will "work hard to get our policy in place as soon as practical." In order to meet the Jan. 4 deadline, employees would need to receive their first shot of one of the three approved vaccines sometime in early to to mid-December.
"Each of us has had our own reasons for choosing to become vaccinated, and I do believe the evidence shows that introduction of the vaccine has reduced death and suffering in our region," Levine said. "I know our nurses, doctors and support staff on the front lines understand this as well."
In a separate statement, Ballad said it's reviewing the announcement from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, and said they are concerned of the impact a mandate will have on the system that is already suffering staffing shortages, which could negatively impact service and their ability to respond to the region's medical needs, "though we have no choice but to comply."
"Ballad Health must comply with federal rules for participation in the Medicare program, or we risk jeopardizing the very existence of our hospitals and other critical services needed to serve our region," the statement said.
Tennessee suing to block vax mandate for federal contractors
Also on Thursday, Tenn. Attorney General Herbert Slatery III announced the state has filed a lawsuit with the states of Ohio and Kentucky challenging the Biden Administration's vaccine mandate for federal contractors, which also now has a compliance deadline of Jan. 4 — a deadline that was extended Thursday from Dec. 8.
“Unless we intervene, federal contractors in Tennessee will be forced to make sense of the mandate’s many inconsistencies that require their entire workforce be vaccinated or face potential blacklisting and loss of future federal contracts,” Slatery said in a statement. “That is simply unworkable and this lawsuit seeks to stop it.”
In September, Biden signed executive order 14042 to ensure that entities with federal contracts provide adequate COVID-19 safeguards for workers performing on or in connection with a federal contract or contract-like instrument. Guidance from the Safer Federal Workforce Taskforce, issued on Sept. 24, says federal contractors and subcontractors with a covered contract will be required to follow the following workplace safety protocols:
• COVID-19 vaccination of covered contractor employees, except in limited circumstances where an employee is legally entitled to an accommodation;
• Compliance by individuals, including covered contractor employees and visitors, with the guidance related to masking and physical distancing while in covered contractor workplaces; and
• Designation by covered contractors of a person or persons to coordinate COVID-19 workplace safety efforts at covered contractor workplaces.
East Tennessee State University, which receives nearly $40 million in funding from the federal government annually, sent a memo to employees late last month advising them that they were "actively working to evaluate the impact" of the order, which would affect "hundreds" of employees. In the memo, the university said it's imperative they do everything they can to maintain that federal support, and said they expect to be subject to the mandate.