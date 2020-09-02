PENNINGTON GAP — After a five-month delay, Ballad Health has restarted work toward reopening Lee County Hospital by July 1, 2021.
That announcement came Wednesday during an electronic meeting of the Lee County Hospital Authority, during which Ballad and Virginia Department of Health officials also outlined the timeline to get staff, equipment and licensure in place for the facility.
“We do not plan to stop again,” Ballad Chief Administrative Officer Marvin Eichorn said, referring to the health system’s decision to put a hold on all capital projects as it prepared for the fiscal impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The timeline for completion began Aug. 13, Eichorn said, when demolition resumed at the hospital. That should end by Sept. 30, he said, and construction inside the existing building is slated for April 1, 2021.
Construction and equipment will bring the project cost to just over $16 million.
The hospital will also get a new yet familiar official name, Eichorn said: Lee County Community Hospital.
Ballad Northwest Market President Lindy White, whose territory includes hospitals in Dickenson, Wise and Lee counties in Virginia and Hancock, Hawkins and Sullivan counties in Tennessee, said plans call for the Lee County facility’s administrator to be hired by January. Computer and networking equipment should be in place in the winter and spring of 2021, White said, and hospital staff should be hired in the spring and summer.
White noted that the Lee County site will open with Ballad’s new EPIC management software system, which she said will give patients across the Ballad network access to their health information and allow medical personnel across the network to continue providing care wherever a patient may go.
Erik Bodin, director of licensure and certification for the Virginia Department of Health, said that Ballad will have to go through a final licensure review once the renovation and re-equipping of the hospital are complete as well as certification to receive Medicare and Medicaid payments.
Bodin said the latest progress on the hospital also nears the end of a series of state certificates of need and extensions to those certifications since the hospital closed in October 2013 under Americore Health’s operation.
Ballad CEO Alan Levine said that being able to get a federal designation as a critical access hospital was key to being able to start the project.
“There are 400 rural hospitals that will close,” Levine said, “and I can count on one hand the number that will reopen.”
The critical access designation comes from the Lee County facility meeting four criteria:
• Having 25 or fewer acute care inpatient beds
• Being more than a 35-mile drive from another hospital or more than a 15-mile drive from another hospital in an area with mountainous terrain or only secondary roads
• Maintaining an annual average length of stay of 96 hours or less for acute care patients
• Providing 24/7 emergency care services
Lee County Community Hospital will have a 10-bed unit — six acute care beds and four observation beds — with a maximum 96-hour stay before patients are discharged or re- ferred to larger Ballad facilities.
Ballad opened an urgent care facility in the hospital complex in October 2019 to help provide some level of care in the area pending the reopening.
Part of the new emergency room department will be dedicated to telehealth services, White said.
White said the hospital project also coincides with Ballad’s work in recent months to set up telehealth facilities in 10 Lee County public schools. As the reopening project proceeds, White said, the school telehealth sites will see upgrades to integrate into the EPIC software system. Costs for patient visits at the school sites will also drop from $49 to $30 per visit. Use of the school sites has declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lower numbers of students in the schools, she added.