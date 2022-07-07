NORTON — Almost four decades after its opening as St. Mary’s Hospital, Ballad Health’s Mountain View Regional Hospital is slated to close in 2023.
That plan also includes talking with UVA Wise and Mountain Empire Community College about future use of the site.
The shutdown was announced on Tuesday in a memo from Ballad’s Wise and Dickenson counties Operations CEO Shannon Showalter to employees and medical staff.
Showalter and other Ballad officials were not available for comment on Wednesday
Mountain View opened in the mid-1980s as the replacement site for St. Mary’s Hospital’s former Virginia Avenue location. After Ballad acquired the site, it shut down the emergency room and converted the hospital into a skilled nursing facility about two years ago.
“… (T)he question about the future of Mountain View Regional Hospital has become more important to answer,” wrote Showalter, “given the excess capacity we have in our community. As you know, Norton has two hospitals two miles apart. This is obviously not sustainable or the best use of the assets.”
Showalter said in the memo that Ballad told the Virginia Department of Health on Friday that it planned to move 10 skilled-nursing facility beds to Norton Community by April 2023.
Mountain View now houses 20 patients. Showalter said Ballad is looking at ways to accommodate them at other Ballad long-term care sites in the region.
Ballad will spend about $200,000 for facility work at Norton Community Hospital. Showalter said the move will allow long-term/skilled nursing patients to move into acute care “more smoothly.”
The closing will leave two hospitals in Wise County and Norton, with Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap as the second.
Showalter said Ballad has started talks with UVA Wise and MECC to see if there is a better use of the Mountain View facility ”which would contribute to increasing the supply of health care professionals in our region.”
Both UVA Wise and MECC have nursing degree programs, and MECC also houses programs in respiratory therapy, certified nursing assistant, clinical research and medical records/coding.
UVA Wise is preparing to start a joint graduate nursing degree program with the University of Virginia by 2023. UVA Wise has also started renovations of its original campus library building into classroom space for its program.
MECC President Kristin Westover and UVA Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry both said Wednesday that Ballad officials approached them recently about possible opportunities for their institutions’ nursing and health programs.
Westover and Henry each said that discussions are preliminary and that each school will need more time to review the situation.