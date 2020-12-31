Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton renewed the system’s calls for blood plasma from those who have recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), as demand has forced the hospital system to begin purchasing plasma from outside the region to treat its COVID-19 patients.
“I know we talk about the call for plasma almost every week, but let me tell you it’s really become a crucial point for us,” Deaton said during a media briefing on Wednesday. “This has been very effective for our COVID patients, and with our COVID patient numbers rising we are very concerned that we are not seeing the donation of plasma we saw early on.”
Deaton said the system has given 1,938 units of plasma to patients thus far, but has only received 1,863 units — forcing them to seek plasma from outside the region, despite more than 60,000 people having tested positive across Ballad’s 21-county service area in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
“There really is not a need for us to go outside our region given all the people we’ve seen test positive in our area,” Deaton said. “So, we really ask for people who have been COVID-positive to consider donating plasma. It’s very, very important to care for patients and it’s one thing you can do if you have been COVID-positive to really help support the patients that are in our hospitals today.”
Anyone interested in donating plasma can call Marsh Blood Bank at 423-408-7500 to schedule an appointment. Deaton said Ballad also has a need for regular blood and platelets to counteract an expected donation fall-off around the holidays. Antibodies are strongest in the first 90 days after infection, though they can last longer.
Ballad’s vaccination efforts ongoing
To date Ballad has received about 14,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines created by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, of which about 10,000 doses have been administered.
On Wednesday the state updated its vaccination plan to include age-based phases to prioritize those at highest risk for serious illness regardless of whether they’re a critical infrastructure worker or not. Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said during a media briefing Wednesday morning that some more rural counties with fewer people in phases 1a1 and 1a2 could begin vaccinating Tennesseans aged 75-and-up as soon as Wednesday.
Deaton said Ballad has already begun assisting county health departments in vaccinating those not working in Ballad hospitals, and said “we do have vaccine and we’re eager to help get it out to the public.”
“We’re happy to help do that,” Deaton said, noting that they’re following guidance from the state health department. “We are eager to help them with plans going forward, it does take some planning to do that but we have connected with them and said we’re happy to help if they need us.”
Deaton also encouraged everyone to get vaccinated when their turn comes.
“We want to make sure more and more people are vaccinated, so as that opportunity comes to you we would ask you to consider taking the vaccine — especially now as we see the growth,” Deaton said. “Having the vaccine is the best way to stop the spread.”