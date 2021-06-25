KINGSPORT — Ballad Health is hosting a drive-thru job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in Holston Valley’s green parking lot, located on the corner of Ravine Street and Holston Valley Drive.
The job fair is being held to fill open positions at Ballad’s Kingsport-based facilities — including Holston Valley Medical Center, Indian Path Community Hospital, Wexford House and Ballad Health Medical Associates offices.
Key jobs include registered nurses and licensed practical nurses for day and night shifts; surgical technicians; RN team coordinators; medical lab technicians and medical technologists; and a variety of other roles.
“There are so many compassionate, capable people in our communities, and they have great potential to make a positive impact in people’s lives and join our team of health care workers,” said Theresa Trivette, chief nursing officer for Holston Valley and Indian Path. “By expanding our workforce, we can continue to focus on the experience we provide patients in our hospitals, and we can also bolster the work-life balance of our current team members by adding additional support for them, which will further enhance the care provided by our health system.”
Interested applicants should bring their resumes and prepare for an interview on the spot. While the event is focused on filling clinical positions, applicants will be considered for all positions across the facilities. Both full- and part-time positions are available. Masks are also required.
Ballad is also offering sign-on bonuses for certain nursing positions at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital. To be eligible for a bonus, applicants must be new hires who haven’t been employed by Ballad Health in the past six months. The bonus comes with a 30-month commitment agreement with Ballad Health.
“There are health care heroes all across the Appalachian Highlands — they’re in our hospitals and offices already, and they’re in our communities waiting for the right opportunity,” Trivette said. “And this could be the opportunity they’ve been waiting for.”