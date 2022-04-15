BRISTOL, Va. – A day of wine tasting, designer shopping, a glamourous fashion show and much more awaits those attending Ballad Health Foundation’s Wine Women & Shoes event on Saturday, April 23, at the Virginian Golf Club in Bristol, Virginia, presented by Hancock Daniel and PYA.
This annual fundraising event, held from 1-4 p.m., benefits Ballad Health’s breast cancer screening programs and women’s health services by expanding the health system’s ability to provide 3D mammograms, breast MRI tests, BRCA 1 and 2 genetic analyses and genetic panels to people who need them.
“Women coming together to provide valuable resources to their peers makes Wine Women & Shoes a truly special event,” said Jack Simpson, president of Ballad Health Foundation. “We’re helping women take the first step in fighting cancer by removing financial barriers to potentially life-saving screenings.
“It’s the chance to help people in need access the testing they need for early diagnoses, when prognosis, treatment and recovery are much easier.”
The importance of screening and intervention will take center stage during the event’s signature fashion show, which features breast cancer survivors from throughout the Appalachian Highlands.
Attendees will also hear a firsthand story of survival from Jonya Kennedy, a mom, wife and breast cancer survivor of nearly four years from Bristol, Tennessee. Once a patient at the Leonard Family Comprehensive Breast Center at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Kennedy will take the spotlight to raise awareness for these preventive measures.
“Screening and early detection are so important, and they saved my life,” Kennedy said. “I hope my story encourages women to take advantage of resources that are available to them, so they can be there for their friends and family for a long time.
“At the end of the day, we're moms, women and caregivers who tend to think about others before ourselves. Testing procedures can be very costly, and if there’s a financial strain, we’ll often put our loved ones’ health and well-being before our own. Fundraising through Wine Women & Shoes aims to eliminate that barrier so women can prioritize their health.”
On top of Jonya’s inspiring message, Wine Women & Shoes will offer opportunities for exclusive shopping and hours of entertainment, including a shoe contest where winners will receive a $250 gift certificate.
All participants will receive a complimentary photo and a swag bag filled with various promotional items and gift certificates at the end of the event. Wine tasting and heavy appetizers will be available throughout the afternoon.
Wine Women & Shoes raises funds through ticket sales, event sponsorships, auctions and raffles and assistance from a special group of local men called Shoe Guys. These volunteers are on-hand during the event to pour wine, sell raffle tickets and help facilitate women’s shopping experiences.
They’re also competing to receive the most donations in their names before the event, with the winner being crowned the Wine Women & Shoes King of Sole. A list of the Shoe Guys, with a biography and the opportunity for people to donate to their preferred choice, is available at www.winewomenandshoes.com/balladhealth.
“People from our community are passionate and caring, and this makes it possible for Ballad Health Foundation to support women in our region,” Simpson said. “Through Wine Women & Shoes, we’re helping hundreds of mothers, daughters, sisters and friends live out their dreams – by outliving cancer.”
Tickets are available for $100 per person and $150 for sole sisters (two tickets). VIP individual tickets are $150, and VIP sole sisters tickets are $250. A VIP table (six tickets) is also available for $1,000. Those who have VIP tickets receive reserved seating, an upgraded swag bag and valet parking.
To purchase tickets or learn more about Wine Women & Shoes, please visit www.winewomenandshoes.com/balladhealth.